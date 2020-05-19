State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

J.J. Watt pleased with the Texans virtual off-season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With NRG Stadium slowly opening up, the Houston Texans coaches and players will patiently wait for the green light to return to the facility from the NFL. Until then, the Texans will continue to work with coaches in their virtual off-season meetings that have been working nearly a month, learning the new schemes heading into the 2020 season. 

The defensive side of the football is learning from new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver who is adjusting terminology and scheme to fit his personnel. 

Currently, in Wisconsin, defensive end J.J. Watt discussed with Sally MacDonald on Houston Fox26s how the virtual meetings are going with Weaver and the defensive side of the football. 

The Texans are leaving workouts during this off-season period, the responsibility of the players. Watt 

"Training and things like that are mainly handled on your own right now, and I think guys are doing a really good job of that," Watt said of the team's workouts. "I'm fortunate enough to have a gym up in Wisconsin I've been training and running doing all that."

Watt continued, "So training hasn't lapsed at all. We just look forward to one day getting back in the facility, getting back together with our guys."

With the change, the Texans players attend their virtual meetings on Zoom, Discord, and are tested on Kahoot! to see how well they have retained the information. 

Watt feels not only Weaver but the entire group of coaches and players have dialed in to make the most of the virtual meetings during the pandemic. 

"Virtual meetings have gone well," Watt explained. "Coach Weaver with us on the defense, has done an incredible job, specifically on the defensive line as well of just doing what you can with the situation we're in."

"I think there are really good guys who make the virtual meetings successful," Watt continued. "I think if you're lackadaisical about it or not all in. It is not going to be very successful." 

With the changes, Weaver has moved to help his defense have a deeper knowledge of the new system with no field time and the virtual classroom the only avenue for coaching. 

Weaver discussed how the defensive coaching staff had used the virtual meetings to help the defense.

"We've tried to operate as best we could to keep things as we would if we were in the stadium," Weaver explained. "The position coaches, had individual meetings with our players, and then right away we decided to teach some of the changes we made from a terminology standpoint and then get right into the install. The one thing about this format is we can get into some graduate-level details where we're not under the gun. We're not in a rush."

That style of teaching by Weaver and the defensive staff has impressed Watt, and it is something that the veteran defensive end looks forward to attending. 

Watt added, "The way the coach Weaver runs his meetings and the type of guys that we have in those meetings. They've been really successful for us, and we look forward to them."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Akins focused on his physical traits to help the Texans in 2020

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins is working on adding weight and improving his feet to become a bigger part of the offense in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans one of six teams to open up their doors allowing employees to return to work

MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the Houston Texans will be opening their facility up to 50% of their employees in accordance with city and state laws.

Patrick D. Starr

Mailbag: Will Duke Ejiofor make an impact for the Texans in 2020?

State of the Texans mailbag on the Houston Texans. Discussions on the Texans safety group, potential breakout players in year two with the team plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to continue to lean on J.J. Watt but have to keep him on the field for 16-games

The Houston Texans will continue to lean on J.J. Watt as they build their defense for the 2020 season. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver knows they have to keep Watt on the field for 16-games.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans Deshaun Watson a top-ten "early" favorite to end up NFL MVP

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the top-ten of pre-season favorites to land MVP honors at the end of the 2020 season according to BetOnline.Ag.

Patrick D. Starr

Do the Texans have the best quarterback situation entering the 2020 season?

Do the Houston Texans have the best quarterback situation in the AFC South with Deshaun Watson at the helm? A complete look at the AFC South quarterback situations heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver wants the Texans defense to be built like the city of Houston

The Houston Texans defense will have a new voice leading the way and Anthony Weaver wants the defense to reflect the city of Houston.

Pavithr Goli

Texans expect a jump in production from Lonnie Johnson, Jr. in year two

The Houston Texans and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have high expectations for second-year cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things we learned from Texans Anthony Weaver's press conference

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver discussed the defense heading into the 2020 season. Here are the six things we learned from his discussion with the media.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver bringing a creative approach to the Texans defense in 2020

Texans defensive coordinator is ready to take a new line of thinking to the football field to improve the defense's performance on the field in 2020.

Pavithr Goli