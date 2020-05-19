J.J. Watt pleased with the Texans virtual off-season

Houston, Texas- With NRG Stadium slowly opening up, the Houston Texans coaches and players will patiently wait for the green light to return to the facility from the NFL. Until then, the Texans will continue to work with coaches in their virtual off-season meetings that have been working nearly a month, learning the new schemes heading into the 2020 season.

The defensive side of the football is learning from new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver who is adjusting terminology and scheme to fit his personnel.

Currently, in Wisconsin, defensive end J.J. Watt discussed with Sally MacDonald on Houston Fox26s how the virtual meetings are going with Weaver and the defensive side of the football.

The Texans are leaving workouts during this off-season period, the responsibility of the players. Watt

"Training and things like that are mainly handled on your own right now, and I think guys are doing a really good job of that," Watt said of the team's workouts. "I'm fortunate enough to have a gym up in Wisconsin I've been training and running doing all that."

Watt continued, "So training hasn't lapsed at all. We just look forward to one day getting back in the facility, getting back together with our guys."

With the change, the Texans players attend their virtual meetings on Zoom, Discord, and are tested on Kahoot! to see how well they have retained the information.

Watt feels not only Weaver but the entire group of coaches and players have dialed in to make the most of the virtual meetings during the pandemic.

"Virtual meetings have gone well," Watt explained. "Coach Weaver with us on the defense, has done an incredible job, specifically on the defensive line as well of just doing what you can with the situation we're in."

"I think there are really good guys who make the virtual meetings successful," Watt continued. "I think if you're lackadaisical about it or not all in. It is not going to be very successful."

With the changes, Weaver has moved to help his defense have a deeper knowledge of the new system with no field time and the virtual classroom the only avenue for coaching.

Weaver discussed how the defensive coaching staff had used the virtual meetings to help the defense.

"We've tried to operate as best we could to keep things as we would if we were in the stadium," Weaver explained. "The position coaches, had individual meetings with our players, and then right away we decided to teach some of the changes we made from a terminology standpoint and then get right into the install. The one thing about this format is we can get into some graduate-level details where we're not under the gun. We're not in a rush."

That style of teaching by Weaver and the defensive staff has impressed Watt, and it is something that the veteran defensive end looks forward to attending.

Watt added, "The way the coach Weaver runs his meetings and the type of guys that we have in those meetings. They've been really successful for us, and we look forward to them."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here