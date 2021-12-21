Justin Reid Holds Christmas Giveaway for Kids' Meals Houston

Texans veteran safety Justin Reid and his charitable organization, J. Reid Indeed, are hosted families from Kids' Meals Houston in a Christmas giveaway Tuesday.

Sponsored by Amazon, 20 families enjoyed mini-Christmas trees, decorations, Christmas toys, holiday arts and crafts and lunch from Chick-fil-A. Reid participated via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reid is the Texans' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Reid created J. Reid Indeed in 2020 to meet the need of the less fortunate through technology and to support local communities through tangible difference-making actions. Reid has served as an ambassador for Candle Lighters and Kids’ Meals Houston.

Since 2006, Kids’ Meals has been making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children. Since its inception, they have given more than 8.5 million free meals to food-insecure children in 43 Houston-area zip codes.

Kids’ Meals is a first-responder to children ages 5 and under facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Their mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals.

“Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year," Reid said. "I understand it is also one of the toughest times of the year for many who have lost their job, family and friends.

"So, I feel special to be in a position to help put smiles on these families faces. With the help of Amazon and my team, my wish is that each and every family we touch will have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."