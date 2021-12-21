Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Justin Reid Holds Christmas Giveaway for Kids' Meals Houston

    Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee hosted Houston-area families
    Author:

    Texans veteran safety Justin Reid and his charitable organization, J. Reid Indeed, are hosted families from Kids' Meals Houston in a Christmas giveaway Tuesday.

    Sponsored by Amazon, 20 families enjoyed mini-Christmas trees, decorations, Christmas toys, holiday arts and crafts and lunch from Chick-fil-A. Reid participated via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Reid is the Texans' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

    Reid created J. Reid Indeed in 2020 to meet the need of the less fortunate through technology and to support local communities through tangible difference-making actions. Reid has served as an ambassador for Candle Lighters and Kids’ Meals Houston.

    Recommended Articles

    Justin Reid

    Justin Reid Holds Christmas Giveaway for Kids' Meals Houston

    Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee hosted Houston-area families

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_17386216
    Play

    New Texans' WR: I Believe in GM Nick Caserio

    Phillip Dorsett wanted to become a Houston Texan following his release from Seattle

    51 minutes ago
    0093CB07-DC3F-4BEA-A7AE-67272AFDAFC5
    Play

    Texans Follow Veteran 'Fighter' to Victory

    Despite numerous injuries, journeyman Rex Burkhead make key plays in Houston's win over Jaguars

    22 hours ago

    Since 2006, Kids’ Meals has been making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children. Since its inception, they have given more than 8.5 million free meals to food-insecure children in 43 Houston-area zip codes.

    Kids’ Meals is a first-responder to children ages 5 and under facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Their mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals.

    “Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year," Reid said. "I understand it is also one of the toughest times of the year for many who have lost their job, family and friends.

    "So, I feel special to be in a position to help put smiles on these families faces. With the help of Amazon and my team, my wish is that each and every family we touch will have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

    Justin Reid
    News

    Justin Reid Holds Christmas Giveaway for Kids' Meals Houston

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_17386216
    News

    New Texans' WR: I Believe in GM Nick Caserio

    51 minutes ago
    0093CB07-DC3F-4BEA-A7AE-67272AFDAFC5
    News

    Texans Follow Veteran 'Fighter' to Victory

    22 hours ago
    maliek-c-texans
    News

    Texans Move Jacob Martin, Maliek Collins, More to COVID List

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17386642
    News

    Texans' Receiver Produces - Again - vs. Jaguars

    Dec 20, 2021
    B64A46EF-C64B-4784-BAE1-7A0D4FC083CB
    News

    Texans Rookie QB Outduels Trevor Lawrence

    Dec 20, 2021
    Tremon Smith
    News

    Texans' Sickly Offense Gets Booster Shot From KO Return

    Dec 19, 2021
    Texans - Fairbairn Jags
    News

    Texans' Best Offensive Weapon Strikes Again vs. Jaguars

    Dec 19, 2021