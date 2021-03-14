Shaq Lawson Trade To Texans; How Does Ex First-Rounder Fit?

Lawson's skill set might be suited for a 4-3 scheme, which is what he operated in during his time with the Buffalo Bills after being a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are making a trade with the Houston Texans.

No, not that one.

The Dolphins will be sending defensive end/linebacker Shaq Lawson to the Texans for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney in a trade also involving a swap of draft picks, per a league source.

What can Shaq Lawson do for Houston?

He started seven games for the Dolphins in 2020 as an edge defender after signing a three-year, $30 million contract. His impact, though, was rather limited. He started seven of the 14 games he played, though he was on the field for 55 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He had four sacks in 2020 (his annual average over the course of his five-year career) and scored a touchdown when he returned a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lawson's skill set, though, might be better suited for a 4-3 scheme, which is what operated in during his time with the Buffalo Bills after being a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

And it so happens that Houston is making the switch to a 4-3.

It's yet another significant trade between the Dolphins and Texans following the mega-deal that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston in exchange for three premium picks, including what became the third overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Worth noting: Ian Rapoport notes that McKinney was given permission to seek a trade.)

And there, of course, has been speculation about another potential Houston-Miami trade — that one involving Deshaun Watson if the Texans ultimately decide to grant their Pro Bowl quarterback's wish to be moved.

That's just a hypothetical, though. The Texans and Dolphins made a real deal Sunday, and it certainly is an interesting one, for both teams.

