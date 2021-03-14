Texans Trade Again, Get Patriots OT; Analysis

Marcus Cannon is now headed to the Houston Texans to join Nick Caserio

HOUSTON - Nick Caserio stated he wanted to bring a winning culture to the Houston Texans from his time with the New England Patriots. Now, he's bringing a Patriot down to NRG Stadium.

The Texans have traded for Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to bolster the offensive line. According to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Houston and New England will also swap their picks in the fourth, fifth and six rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cannon, who elected to opt-out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been the constant starting right tackle for New England since 2016. The 32-year-old has been a member of the Patriots since being drafted out of TCU in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Cannon became expendable this past week following New England's trade for Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown. Brown the Patriots starting left tackle in 2018, helping the franchise win their sixth Super Bowl under former QB Tom Brady.

The attention turns to the offensive line for Houston as to where Cannon will play. Swapping that many picks makes it hard to justify the Texans using him as just a swing tackle.

The best bet now would be for third-year pro Tytus Howard to shift inside to right or left guard, though it's worth noting that Cannon entered the league listed as a guard and has played there a bit. Either way ... The Texans unit allowed franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to be sacked 50 times last season.

Howard, the team's 2019 first-round pick, graded out with a 62.1 from Pro Football Focus, allowing two sacks and being charged with 11 penalties in 811 snaps.

Cannon, a 6-6, 335-pound Texas native who early in his career overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma, enduring chemotherapy, has started 69 of 115 career games. He's due a $4.7 million non-guaranteed base salary for 2021 and 2022. He now becomes the second-newest member of the Texans offensive line, joining former Seattle Seahawk Justin Britt, who singed a one-year $5 million earlier this month.

Sunday's move marks the second significant trade of Caserio's tenure in Houston. The Texans sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a seventh-round selection to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for pass rusher Shaq Lawson and 2021 sixth-round pick.

