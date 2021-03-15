Texans add Coverage LB for 4-3 Scheme in Grugier-Hill: Analysis

The Texans have added another linebacker to the mix with Kamu Grugier-Hill

HOUSTON -- Lovie Smith will transform the Houston Texans' defense from a 3-4 base to a 4-3 scheme. It seems the final piece for 2021 is officially a member of the staff.

The Texans are signing linebacker Kamu Grugier-HIll to a one-year contract, according to reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The contract is expected to be a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

Drafted out of Eastern Illinois by Texans general manager Nick Caserio, Grugier-HIll spent his first offseason with the Patriots before being waived that offseason. Landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, he became an immediate contributor on special teams, helping the Eagles claim their first Super Bowl title in franchise history during the 2017 season.

Last season, Gruiger Hill signed a one-year deal to join former Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins. He recorded 28 total tackles and one sack in 15 games as a part-time starter.

Grugier-Hill has been regarded for his coverage skills in a 4-3 set. His best season came in 2018 in which he recorded two pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble in 19 starts.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio continues to build the roster in Smith's image for a Tampa 2 style defense. Earlier this month, Houston agreed to term with nickel cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and linebacker Christian Kirksey. On Sunday, the Texans traded linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for edge rusher Shaq Lawson.

The question now will be what Smith will do with his three linebackers. If this is any indication, NFL-leading tackler Zach Cunningham should control the middle while Kirksey plays the strong side. Grugier-Hill likely will play the "WILL" position and be rotated in with sub-packages for the defensive front.

For his career, Grugier-Hill has recorded 126 tackles, five quarterback hits, two sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

