Texans Sign Special-Teams Standout From Rival Colts: Analysis

The Houston Texans will add another special teams player to fix the core.

HOUSTON - Nick Caserio's recent moves prove that that Houston Texans are trying to fix as many holes at a cost affordable deal. Another one has been added on special teams.

The Texans are expected to sign cornerback and returner Tremon Smith to a one-year deal, per reports from the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. The deal is expected to be worth a maximum value of $1.13 million that includes an $80,000 signing bonus, a $920,000 base salary.

Smith joins former Indianapolis Colts' Frank Ross, who will serve as the Texans special teams coordinator. As a return man, he averaged averaged 22.5 yards per kickoff return last season. The Colts finished fifth in average kick return yards (25.8) and 11th in average punt return yards (10.1).

For his career, Smith has 54 career returns for 1,369 yards and a 25.4 return average.

The question with Smith will also be if he can play a different role on special teams. Houston agreed to a two-year deal with Buffalo Bills' All-Pro returner Andre Roberts on Monday worth $5.95 million. Perhaps Roberts is used in kickoffs while Smith plays the punt and works as a gunner for tackling.

Drafted out of Central Arkansas in 2018, Smith was named to the 2018 all-rookie following an average return averaged of 26.8 yards per return.

