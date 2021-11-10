Vikings G Dakota Dozier in Hospital Due to COVID-19, Condition is Stable

Mike Zimmer confirmed that the Vikings had a vaccinated player go to the ER because of COVID.

Mike Zimmer revealed during his Wednesday press conference that the Vikings had a player — who is vaccinated — go to the emergency room on Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. That player is guard Dakota Dozier, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Zimmer said the player is currently stable and still in the hospital, but that the situation was scary.

"I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something, he had a hard time breathing," Zimmer said.

The Vikings have placed five players on the Reserve/COVID list over the past week, including Dozier. Here is the timeline of those moves:

Nov. 4: C Garrett Bradbury placed on list

Nov. 5: Practice squad G Dakota Dozier placed on list

Nov. 7: S Harrison Smith (unvaccinated) placed on list

Nov. 8: LB Ryan Connelly and practice squad T Timon Parris placed on list

Zimmer said 29 players and coaches, including himself, are getting tested this week as close contacts. That means the team is in the NFL's intensive protocols and there's a possibility of additional positive tests that would cause more people to be placed on the COVID list.

This should serve as a reminder that COVID is still extremely serious. Dozier is a 30-year-old professional athlete who got a vaccine, which drastically reduces your likelihood to get the virus and to have severe symptoms if you do get it. And even then, he had to go to the ER.

It's great to hear that he is stable, and hopefully he'll make a quick recovery.

We will continue to update you if the Vikings' current COVID situation continues to spread.

