Barcelona Winger Lamine Yamal Responds To Possibly Facing PSG In The Champions League Round Of 16
Before yesterday's game, Barcelona had already booked their place in the Champions League Round of 16. A 2-2 draw at home to Serie A side Atalanta was enough for them to finish second in the standings.
The Catalans only lost against Monaco on Matchday 1, 2-1, after playing 80 minutes with ten men. After the opening week, they went on a six-game winning streak in the competition before the draw yesterday.
So when 17-year-old Barca winger Lamine Yamal was asked about the possibility of facing PSG in the Round of 16, his answer was one of confidence.
We finished 2nd in the standings; we're favorites against any team we play... Whoever team it is, we'll be waiting for them here, and we'll beat them.- Lamine Yamal
Given the results, you can see why he is confident in whomever Barcelona plays. However, despite their Champions League form, they had a poor patch in La Liga, failing to win in their four previous games before a 7-1 win over Valencia.
It shows that despite Yamal's comments, they are not untouchable, and Paris Saint-Germain will fancy their chances if they meet in future rounds.
The last two performances from Les Parisiens against Manchester City and Stuttgart should have teams worried about Luis Enrique's team.
The Latest Paris Saint-Germain News:
PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Wants To Extend Contract Despite Serie A Rumors
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Rodrygo, Ndour, Simons, Santos & More - January 30, 2025
Luis Enrique And Vitinha React To Paris Saint-Germain's Sensational Champions League Win In Stuttgart