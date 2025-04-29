Ousmane Demeble On The Verge Of Breaking Kylian Mbappe's UCL Record With PSG
PSG are set to take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tonight, a massive game for both teams. Neither have won the UCL trophy and would be one step away from a semi-final victory.
Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form this season, although he has tailed off a little over the last several games. The Frenchman currently has seven goals and three assists in this season's Champions League campaign.
It puts him on 10-goal contributions, one behind the current record for a PSG player in the tournament. That was Kylian Mbappe, who had 11 during the 2020-21 campaign. That season, they lost to Manchester City in the semi-final stage, this year's side looking to avoid such a defeat against an English team.
Dembele failed to score against Aston Villa in the quarter-final stage but did get his tenth goal contribution at Anfield in the Round of 16. If he could get at least one more goal or assist, he would tie Mbappe.
However, I'm sure the 27-year-old would take not contributing if it meant PSG advanced to the final in Munich. The quality of the player he is, Dembele will be involved at some stage over the two games.
If Dembele passes Mbappe over the two legs, the Parisians would be in a great position to face either Inter Milan or Barcelona in the final.
