2025 Calgary Stampeders Offseason Preview
It's been 20 years since the Calgary Stampeders last missed the playoffs so the team was not thrilled about making history in 2024 by missing the postseason.
The Stampeders finished with the worst record in the league, 5-12-1, the franchise's worst season since going 4-14 in 2004. Both the offense and defense were ranked seventh in their respectable statistics. The combination of quarterback instability and the team only winning one of its last 10 games resulted in a disaster of a season.
One of Calgary's biggest offseason questions was what would happen with head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson. The team has already announced that Dickenson will return for the 2025 season in the same position. Many have to think that Dickenson will be in a similar situation as former Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones, that next season is a make-or-break season for Dickenson.
That leaves the team with the question of who will be Calgary's signal caller on offense. P.J. Walker has already been signed to a new contract that will see him compete for the starting job in 2025. The rest of the quarterbacks on the roster are free agents, including starter Jake Maier. Tommy Stevens might be the only one with a legit shot at returning as he is the team's short-yardage quarterback, but Maier's future is up for grabs.
Offensively, the Stampeders could look to bring back top receivers Marken Michel and Jalen Philpot, as well as bringing back their running back Dedrick Mills. The most overhaul could be in the offensive line that struggled all season as Calgary will look to add new linemen to the mix.
On defense, linebacker Micah Awe will be one the team should prioritize bringing back after finishing third on the team in tackles with 73. Calgary's secondary struggled all season despite having top talent like Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson as the corners. Roberson, along with fellow defensive backs Kobe Williams and Branden Dozier, are free agents, which leaves the question of whether all come back or only some of them.
Calgary has already stated that the team will be aggressive in free agency as the Stampeders will be looking outside the team for talent. This is a team that could be the most active in the offseason especially at quarterback as they look to turn things around quickly.
