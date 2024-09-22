CFL

Alouettes Clinch Home Playoff Game After Beating Division Rival Redblacks

Self-inflicted mistakes by Ottawa Redblacks helped clinch a home playoff game for the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first quarter of the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Montreal Alouettes defense dominated in a 24-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal's defense racked up three sacks and three turnovers in the win. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was efficient with 226 yards and one rushing major. The Alouettes' linebacker group between Tyrice Beverette, Darnell Sankey and Bryce Cosby were the top three tacklers as they combined for 18 stops and seven for loss. All seven tackles for loss came from Beverette.

The game was bumpy for the Redblacks as they lost starting quarterback Dru Brown in the first half to injury, as Jeremiah Masoli finishing the game with 218 yards and one touchdown. Brown struggled with two-first quarter interceptions with the first coming off a drop, but the second was forced into coverage. Ottawa had 11 penalties for 137 yards in the loss.

Montreal improved to a league-best 11-2-1 and have clinched a home playoff game as the Alouettes inch closer to a division title. The Redblacks fell to 8-5-1 and lost their second straight game.

3 Takeaways from Montreal's Clinching Win

1. Big Plays Returning to Montreal's Offense

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches the ball with Edmonton Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson (15) trying to tackle him during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Things could be better for the offense in Montreal, as the defense deserves their flowers for carrying the team to an important win on Saturday, but the Alouettes offense looked better. On SI.com's preview of this game, Charleston Rambo was called upon to be the big-play player, and he came through with a 53-yard completion. The Alouettes had three pass plays for an offense that lacked the 20+ yard completions. The offense only had 285 total yards in the game, but the group is slowly improving.

2. What Needs to Change in Ottawa's Offense?

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS quarteback Dru Brown (3) throws the balls Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) looks on in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Brown has struggled to stay on the field either with health or performance, and his accuracy has been questioned. He has a bright future in the CFL, but the Redblacks are through the roller coaster of a first-year starting quarterback. The running game hasn't been the same since the release of former running back Ryquell Armstead. Masoli has sparked this offense over the last two weeks off the bench. Is it time for Redblacks coach Bob Dyce to consider a change at quarterback?

3. Playoffs Looking Different for Both Teams

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) is tackled by Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) and linebacker Darnell Sankey (1) during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Montreal's path to the playoffs seems clearer as the Alouettes look poised to make another run to the Grey Cup. They are close to winning the division and taking it from the Redblacks. Ottawa should clinch a playoff spot over the next week or two, but the team is struggling to finish the job. A doomsday scenario would be that they wait until the final week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to get it done at home, but they should be able to win at least one game before then.

Up Next

  • Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 pm EST)
  • Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 pm EST)

