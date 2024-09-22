Alouettes Clinch Home Playoff Game After Beating Division Rival Redblacks
The Montreal Alouettes defense dominated in a 24-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal's defense racked up three sacks and three turnovers in the win. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was efficient with 226 yards and one rushing major. The Alouettes' linebacker group between Tyrice Beverette, Darnell Sankey and Bryce Cosby were the top three tacklers as they combined for 18 stops and seven for loss. All seven tackles for loss came from Beverette.
The game was bumpy for the Redblacks as they lost starting quarterback Dru Brown in the first half to injury, as Jeremiah Masoli finishing the game with 218 yards and one touchdown. Brown struggled with two-first quarter interceptions with the first coming off a drop, but the second was forced into coverage. Ottawa had 11 penalties for 137 yards in the loss.
Montreal improved to a league-best 11-2-1 and have clinched a home playoff game as the Alouettes inch closer to a division title. The Redblacks fell to 8-5-1 and lost their second straight game.
3 Takeaways from Montreal's Clinching Win
1. Big Plays Returning to Montreal's Offense
Things could be better for the offense in Montreal, as the defense deserves their flowers for carrying the team to an important win on Saturday, but the Alouettes offense looked better. On SI.com's preview of this game, Charleston Rambo was called upon to be the big-play player, and he came through with a 53-yard completion. The Alouettes had three pass plays for an offense that lacked the 20+ yard completions. The offense only had 285 total yards in the game, but the group is slowly improving.
2. What Needs to Change in Ottawa's Offense?
Brown has struggled to stay on the field either with health or performance, and his accuracy has been questioned. He has a bright future in the CFL, but the Redblacks are through the roller coaster of a first-year starting quarterback. The running game hasn't been the same since the release of former running back Ryquell Armstead. Masoli has sparked this offense over the last two weeks off the bench. Is it time for Redblacks coach Bob Dyce to consider a change at quarterback?
3. Playoffs Looking Different for Both Teams
Montreal's path to the playoffs seems clearer as the Alouettes look poised to make another run to the Grey Cup. They are close to winning the division and taking it from the Redblacks. Ottawa should clinch a playoff spot over the next week or two, but the team is struggling to finish the job. A doomsday scenario would be that they wait until the final week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to get it done at home, but they should be able to win at least one game before then.
Up Next
- Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 pm EST)
- Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 pm EST)
