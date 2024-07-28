Argonauts Eke Out Overtime Victory Over Blue Bombers in Low-Scoring Affair
In a game that produced five field goals, a single and only one offensive touchdown, the Toronto Argonauts eked out a 16-14 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a walk-off field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu in overtime.
The Argos improved to 4-3 thanks to an advantageous defensive performance and a little luck. The Bombers uncharacteristically continued their new trend of beating themselves as Winnipeg fell to a startling 2-6 mark.
3 Takeaways from Toronto's Week 8 Victory Over Winnipeg
1. Toronto Steals One Despite Lopsided Stat Sheet
The Blue Bombers outgained the Argos 432 yards to 220. But five turnovers, including questionable game management and a controversial tip-drill interception for Toronto's lone major, proved costly in the end. On top of that, two missed field goals and one in overtime by Sergio Castillo led to Winnipeg's demoralizing two-point loss.
The Boatmen were the beneficiaries of some breaks going their way on a night when the team's pass offense produced a pedestrian 124 yards. It's the second time the Argos have failed to muster 200 yards passing in a game this season. It's a rare feat in the CFL.
As Argos broadcaster Mike Hogan described it in a tribute to Peter Martin, who was honored during the game on Toronto's decals: "Even if it's an ugly baby, someone has to take it home."
2. Mike O'Shea Outthinks Himself With Controversial Play Call
With under a minute left in regulation and the game tied at 13, Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea passed on a go-ahead field goal attempt. Instead, he opted for a quarterback sneak on third-and-one at Toronto's 22-yard line. The decision backfired greatly, as Winnipeg turned the ball over on downs when Chris Streveler was stopped short. After review, the command center didn't give O'Shea a mulligan for what was arguably the worst in-game decision in his esteemed coaching career,
It's been that kind of season for Winnipeg. The team that's been notorious for finding ways to manufacture wins has flipped the script.
3. Double Blue Defensive Stars Stand Out
Coming into Saturday night, the Blue Bombers and Argos had produced the fewest pass plays over 30 yards in the league. Both teams were living up to that telling stat for nearly four quarters. That's until the Bombers struck lightning on a blown coverage by the Boatmen that produced the game's lone offensive touchdown, a 55-yard passing score from Zach Collaros to Ontaria Wilson.
Outside of that play and some hard running by superstar Brady Olivera (147 total yards), the Argos answered the call on defense in a game where they had to, especially the team's star players. Game balls should be rewarded to the returning Jake Ceresna, who produced two sacks, and veteran defensive backs Royce Metchie and Deshaun Amos. The Toronto twosome at safety forced four combined turnovers, with Amos producing a game-changing interception on the returning Tarvarus McFadden's tipped pick-six.
It was the kind of defensive performance that would've made the late former Argonauts linebacker and broadcaster Peter Martin proud.
Up Next
Weary Winnipeg has a quick turnaround; the Bombers head back home to host BC on Thursday night.
Toronto heads to Calgary for a showdown with the Stampeders next Sunday.
