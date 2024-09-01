BC Lions Back in Winning Column, Best Ottawa Redblacks in Touchdown Pacific
After losing their last five straight games, the BC Lions finally broke the streak and took down the Ottawa Redblacks 38-12 on Saturday night in the first Touchdown Pacific in Victoria.
BC quarterback Nathan Rourke was impressed with his best performance of the season, with 325 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. The return of defensive end Mathieu Betts was felt in his first game since being released by the Detroit Lions after racking up three tackles and one sack in the win. The Lions' offense posted 444 yards and allowed just 247 yards.
Penalties hurt the Redblacks throughout the game with 12 for 144 yards. With 44 total rushing yards in the game, Dru Brown was called upon to carry the offense, but only threw for 206 yards and one touchdown.
The Lions improve to 6-6 and stay right in the hunt for the top spot in the West Division title race. Ottawa dropped to 7-3-1 on the season, but still in prime position to make the postseason.
3 Takeaways from BC's Win
1. Old Faces Provide New Results for BC's 2024 Season
While BC should be happy to have Canada's favorite quarterback return to form, Betts' signing was the most critical move of the season. The Lions defense has been struggling through the five-game losing streak due to a lack of pressure on quarterbacks. Betts brings intensity and speed to a defensive unit that is desperately needed. Rourke wasn't too shabby either, as he looked more poised in the pocket and showed he could make all the throws. Saturday night was a celebration for Lions fans as they have a renewed hope of getting to the Grey Cup thanks to Betts and Rourke returning home.
2. What Happened to Ottawa?
The odd reality of Ottawa this season is when they lose, they lose big. All three of the Redblacks' losses have been by nine or more, with two by 26 points. Their defense struggled to slow down the BC Lions in the first half, and mental mistakes either backed them up or kept BC's drives going. Ottawa has some things to clean up, but this is still one of the top teams in the CFL.
3. Will the Lions Take the West Division Down the Stretch?
Saturday's performance is the type of performance Lions fans have been waiting to see over the last two months. Rourke and Betts are playing heroes in the second half of the season, but the many playmakers on offense make this team dangerous down the stretch. Sunday's Saskatchewan Roughriders-Winnipeg Blue Bombers game could determine the biggest threats to the Lions in the West Division as BC appears to be back in the race and legitimate contenders to win it.
What's Next?
- BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes (Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 pm EST)
- Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 pm EST)
