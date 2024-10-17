BC Lions Make Another Quarterback Change Ahead of Final Regular-Season Game
The quarterback situation in BC has taken an interesting turn with another change being made late in the season. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has named Vernon Adams Jr. the starter for their final game of the regular season against the Montreal Alouettes.
It’s the first quarterback change the team has made since signing Rourke when he finished up his stint in the NFL. He has gone 3-5 as the starter with four touchdown passes, five rushing scores and nine interceptions.
This is a situation that Rourke understands needs to happen, but it’s not easy for him.
“I understand the sense of urgency, obviously, with one week left and playoffs right around the corner to try to put yourself in any type of position to win,” Rourke told the media on Tuesday. “I’m here for the Lions, I’m here for the long term and whatever that decision may be, I’m gonna ride with it and be a good teammate. I understand the reasoning, although the decision is certainly difficult to grasp.”
Adams returns as the starter after making eight starts at the beginning of the season. He was widely regarded as the CFL’s MOP before getting injured, throwing for 2,544 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions in nine games.
Similar to Rourke, Adams knows it’s not an easy situation for anyone, but is ready to help the team.
“I feel for Nate because as (head coach) Rick (Campbell) said, it wasn’t just him,” Adams said. “As a whole team, we need to come together and make more plays. We need turnovers, we need big plays on special teams, we need to score in the red zone, things like that. But in pro football when you’re not winning, they’ve gotta look to change something, so I’m excited for the opportunity and ready to prepare my ass off and work hard.”
BC started the season 5-1 and seemed to be in control of the West Division, but the team has spiraled since with an 8-9 overall record. Still, they will be playing in the postseason. The Lions and Alouettes face off on Saturday at 7:00 pm EST.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
