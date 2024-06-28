Blue Bombers' Blues Continue as Winnipeg Loses Star Receiver for Season
The hits just keep on coming for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. More bad news arrived for the team as they lost their star receiver for the rest of the season.
TSN’s Dave Naylor reported Dalton Schoen is out for the year with a knee injury. This is the second significant injury to the receivers’ room in Winnipeg, as Kenny Lawler is out with a broken arm.
Schoen made 14 receptions for 159 yards in three games this season. During the offseason, Schoen signed a new agreement to stay on the team despite having the chance to hit free agency.
The last two seasons have been kind for Schoen, who has solidified himself as one of the best receivers in the CFL. He racked up 1,000 yards in both years and hauled in 26 touchdowns, earning All-CFL team honors twice. Additionally, he won the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2022.
Winnipeg has nine players on the six-game injured list, leaving the squad with just five receivers on the roster. The team will look to Nic Demski, Keric Wheatfall and Drew Wolitarsky to be quarterback Zach Collaros's main pass targets.
The Bombers started the season 0-3 and hope to break the losing streak in Calgary on Saturday against the Stampeders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.