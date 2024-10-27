Castillo Kicks Winnipeg to West Division Title with Win Over Montreal
The game didn't feature the best weather, but Mother Nature helped out at the right time as Sergio Castillo hit the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a 28-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes and clinch the West Division title on Saturday afternoon.
While Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was held in check with 35 yards, quarterback Zach Collaros came through with 331 passing yards and one touchdown. Old reliables showed up at receiver with Kenny Lawler, Nic Demski and Ontaria Wilson combining for 16 receptions for 278 yards and a Demski touchdown catch. Winnipeg dominated in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on all three trips.
Starters and backups split time for Montreal as Cody Fajardo looked good, going 16-of-20 for 171 yards and one touchdown. His backup Davis Alexander was also solid, completing seven of nine passes for 100 yards. Linebacker Tyrice Beverette closed out his solid season with five tackles and a sack in the loss.
The Bombers closed the season with wins in nine of their last 10 games to post an 11-7 overall record. Montreal's result didn't hurt the team as the Alouettes still finish with the best record in the CFL with a 12-5-1 record.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg's Win
1. Collaros' Play Saved Potential Disastrous Season
Collaros threw six touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the first 11 games of the season with many believing he was washed. He finished the final seven games with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions. Winnipeg caught fire at the right time because Collaros finally did. He's back to playoff form and has the Bombers looking for another Grey Cup title.
2. Montreal's Inconsistent Close to Season
Montreal's last six games of the season give some experts concerns over the Alouettes as they went 2-3-1 during that span while the offense stumbled. The argument could be that the last two or three games featured more backups while the team tried to stay healthy. Fajardo looked good to close out the season but the offense really needs production from their top receiver Austin Mack who is finally getting close to 100% healthy at the right time.
3. Winnipeg-Montreal Grey Cup Preview Match?
Expect many experts to predict a 2023 Grey Cup rematch between the Bombers and the Alouettes. They have both looked like the best teams in the CFL week over week. Both teams are balanced on offense and have two of the best defenses in the league. While teams like the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders could be disruptors, Vancouver can expect to see the same teams battle it out for the Grey Cup.
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Bye Week before West Division Final)
Montreal Alouettes (Bye Week before East Division Final)
