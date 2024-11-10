CFL 2024 East Final Recap: Toronto Argonauts Seize Bittersweet Revenge Against Montreal Alouettes
In one of the more bizarre Eastern Final games in recent memory, the Toronto Argonauts, without superstar quarterback Chad Kelly, who suffered a season-ending tibia injury, found a way to outlast the defending CFL Champion Montreal Alouettes 30-28.
The Argos are headed back to the Grey Cup for the second time in three seasons under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. A year after Toronto faltered at home in the East Final to Montreal, the Boatmen returned the favor, conquering the Alouettes before a sold-out crowd at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
But the Double Blue's reverse Deja Vu vindication came at a significant cost. The Argonauts will have to attempt winning a league-record 19th Grey Cup victory without their most impactful player.
Kelly connected on 11 of 22 passes for 182 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions before suffering an injury late in the third quarter that required him to be stretchered off the field. Nick Arbuckle went 5-of-8 for 70 yards in relief. He steadied the ship in what was an emotionally grueling game for Toronto.
The 2024 East Final had several twists and turns. It all started with a Kelly interception; however, the Argos retook possession when Makai Polk punched the football out of Najee Murray's grasp.
Toronto's offense stalled, but they got the ball back on another advantageous error when safety Mark Milton forced a Walter Fletcher fumble in scoring territory.
The ball continued to bounce Toronto's way as a dropped pass by Fletcher on Montreal's next possession flew into the welcoming arms of cornerback Benjie Franklin, who returned his fortune for the game's first touchdown.
The Alouettes rallied from their miscues to score on four consecutive possessions, taking a 16-7 lead on Toronto. But momentum shifted against Montreal when Janarion Grant fielded a bouncing punt off the ground and raced 71 yards for a touchdown.
Down 16-14, Toronto benefitted from another Montreal miscue, this time as Wynton McManis recovered a Cole Spieker fumble late in the first half. The turnover breathed life into Toronto's offense, as Chad Kelly targeted Damonte Coxie for back-to-back highlight reel passes down the sideline for 64 yards. Including a 20-yard score with no time left in the first half.
Toronto stretched its lead to 24-16 with a time-consuming drive in the third quarter. Looking to respond, Montreal once again squandered a scoring opportunity as a Jake Ceresna sack led to Montreal's fifth turnover of the day.
Looking to create added distance, the Argos drove deep into Montreal territory, but a second-down scramble by Kelly ended in demoralizing fashion. After being hit by Isaac Adeyemi Berglund and Geoffrey Cantin Arku. Kelly stumbled as he rose to his feet, clutching his right leg.
The Argos extended their lead to 27-16 after Kelly's exit. Cody Fajardo led the Als down the field for a touchdown score to cut into Toronto's edge at 27-22, but they failed to convert the two-point conversion.
Guided by Arbuckle, Toronto responded with an eight-play, 55-yard drive, culminating in a 20-yard field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu, which gave the Argos a 30-22 lead.
With time ticking away, the Als led one last drive, scoring on a touchdown pass to Fletcher, but a Benjie Franklin interception thwarted a potential tie.
Up by two, the Argonauts iced the game with two crucial first-down conversions on second-and-long by Arbuckle. The second came on a gutsy call; rather than running down the clock and punting, Toronto elected to throw down the field, which netted a Pass Interference call.
Much like the 2023 East Final, it was the home team's turnovers that did them in. The Argonauts are moving on to Grey Cup 111, next Sunday night in Vancouver. Toronto is headed to the big game for the 25th time in its history, looking to win its 19th trophy. But with Kelly out, the odds will be heavily against them sitting atop the CFL mountain again.
