CFL 2024 Season Week 1 Game Preview: Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
It’s the rematch everyone has been waiting for since last November. The Montreal Alouettes begin their Grey Cup title defense on the road Thursday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The last time these two teams played, it was Als wide receiver Tyson Philpot catching a game-winning touchdown from Cody Fajardo with 13 seconds left to beat the Bombers 28-24. It was the first Grey Cup title for Montreal in 13 years. Winnipeg suffered its second straight lost in the Grey Cup after four straight appearances since 2019.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -8, O/U 47
Date/Location: Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 15 degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS
Injury Report/Inactives
The Als will be without seven players in Week 1, including a delayed return for wide receiver Reggie White Jr. who is out with an injury to his ribs. Another key absence is defensive back Wesley Sutton, who isn’t playing due to a back injury. Montreal won’t have depth on the offensive line as Jessie Gibbon (ankle) and Jamar McGloster (back) won’t play.
The good news for Winnipeg is they will only have two players out for Thursday’s contest. The Bombers will be without defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (ankle) and defensive back Jake Kelly (elbow).
Depth Charts
Keys to Victory
Montreal has a new era in the backfield without William Stanback, who is with the BC Lions now. Walter Fletcher takes over as the starting running back, making it his responsibility to take some of the pressure off Fajardo. The passing game needs to find a new number-one receiver to replace the departed Austin Mack. Defensively, Winnipeg can throw the ball around so the secondary of Montreal must be ready to shut down the passing game.
The Bombers need to get the ball into the hands of their best playmakers in running back Brady Oliveria and wide receiver Dalton Schoen. Quarterback Zach Collaros has the weapons around him, but needs to protect the football and let his teammates make plays.
Prediction
Expectations are much higher in Montreal as fans expect the Als to run the table in a wide-open East Division and get back to the Grey Cup. The Bombers are out for revenge and have the weapons to do it. It’s unfortunate that the Alouettes can’t celebrate their Grey Cup with their fans quite yet. With the explosive offense of Winnipeg, the Bombers might spoil the season opener for Montreal in Week 1.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31, Montreal Alouettes 21
