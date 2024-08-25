CFL 2024 Season Week 12 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes
In one of the most intriguing matchups of the Week 12 slate, the Edmonton Elks face the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday night.
The last time the two teams met was in Week 2 when the Alouettes recovered an onside kick to win by three points over the Elks.
Edmonton (3-7) will be without quarterback Tre Ford for another game as McLeod Bethel-Thompson gets the start after leading the Elks to a 25-point blowout win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Elks have been a completely different team over the last three games compared to the first seven games as they have won all three of their matchups by at least 11 or more points.
Montreal (9-1) has the longest active winning streak in the CFL at four games. Last week, the Als took down the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a close matchup. The Alouettes will start Cody Fajardo at quarterback for the first time in about a month, as Davis Alexander has led the winning streak in his absence. This season, the Alouettes are top four in both offense and defense as the Redblacks are the only other team to achieve that.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -6.5, O/U 51.5
Date/Location: Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 24 Degrees Celsius, 35% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
According to the latest injury report, Edmonton enters Week 12 with four guys who will not play. Two key absences are emerging running back and return specialist Javon Leake (hip) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (thigh). The other two players out include defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (non-football related) and defensive back Jacob Taylor (head). Ford was listed as doubtful with his chest injury, but running back Kevin Brown will return to the starting lineup.
Montreal was slammed with nine guys out with injuries. The receivers' room took a massive hit with Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and Tyler Snead (foot) both out. Their offensive line has four guys who are either out or questionable for the game, which will affect depth on the line.
Keys to Victory
Bethel-Thompson has been prone to interceptions, throwing eight on the year. The team turns back to Brown without Leake at running back but should see Justin Rankin get split carries after exploding for 245 yards and three majors in the last month. Edmonton's defense has created 16 turnovers this season and will need to find ways to rattle Fajardo as he looks to get back into game shape.
Montreal will be happy to have Fajardo back as he can bring similar traits to Alexander's, but the accuracy is a big plus for the Alouettes passing game with Fajardo. The defense has allowed 24 points or less in the last four games, which should be the goal to beat an Elks offense that has scored 28 or more points in four straight contests.
Prediction
Kudos to the Edmonton Elks for their work in trying to turn the season around as they are not far behind in the West Division race. A setback this weekend, though, would not be a surprise as they are facing the most complete team in the CFL. Even if Fajardo might need a little bit of time to adjust back in the lineup, there are too many weapons on all three phases of the game for the Alouettes to fall at home.
Montreal Alouettes 33, Edmonton Elks 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.