CFL 2024 Season Week 15 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Ottawa Redblacks face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon in a game with major playoff implications.
All the Redblacks need to do is to win and they will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They are coming off a 41-27 convincing win over the Toronto Argonauts. The offense has been catching steam of late thanks to quarterback Dru Brown protecting the football and putting up the yardage. Their defense has been solid, led by Adarius Pickett and Damon Webb, who is coming off a two-interception and two-touchdown performance.
Hamilton had a bye after beating the Argos 31-28 in its last matchup. Bo Levi Mitchell remains on top of the CFL in passing yards (3,383) and passing touchdowns (21). The defense will need to step up, as it ranks seventh in total defense (370).
Preview
Game Information
Line: Redblacks -3.5. O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 24 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: CTV, RDS2, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Ottawa is taking a hit on the injury report with six players not playing in the game. On offense, running back Jamal Morrow (hamstring), wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (hand) and offensive lineman Zack Pelehos will not play. The defense won't have defensive backs Tobias Harris (knee) and Monshadrik Hunter (shoulder) or linebacker Tyron Vrede (knee).
Only wide receiver Jordan Byrd will be out for Hamilton, as he has a knee injury. Defensive back Jamal Peters is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury. Quarterback Taylor Powell is available, but will still be the backup behind Mitchell.
Keys to Victory
The Redblacks have an interesting running back situation without Morrow in the lineup as Khalan Laborn is the only back listed on the depth chart. With Laborn only having one game under his belt, more will be put on Brown to carry the offense, but he has plenty of receivers to help him out.
Mitchell has been better about eliminating the turnovers over the last few games and has the running game to give the offense the boost needed to control the time of possession and stay ahead of the downs. The Tiger-Cats defense has been inconsistent and needs the secondary to create turnovers as they have a league-low eight interceptions.
Prediction
There will be no shortage of points and yards between the offenses. The 2024 CFL season has shown that stats are deceiving, as Hamilton has one of the best offenses in yardage, but it hasn't resulted in wins. Ottawa is motivated to win the division, and with the high play of the defense and Brown, the Redblacks should punch their tickets to the playoffs.
Ottawa Redblacks 35, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
