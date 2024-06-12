CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 2 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings has released the lines for Week 2 of the 2024 CFL season.

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive back Mason Pierce (28) tackles BC Lions running back William Stanback (31) at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive back Mason Pierce (28) tackles BC Lions running back William Stanback (31) at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Week 1 of the CFL season saw three of its four games decided by one possession. Every game hit the over, with the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers putting up the fewest points at 49. None of the teams that were favored by DraftKings in Week 1 won or covered the spread.

After a clearer picture of the CFL, Week 2 will see higher over/unders and more variety to the spreads of each of the games.

Here are all four games with betting lines according to DraftKings and instant analysis of the Week 2 matchups.

1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) against the Montreal Alouettes during the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) against the Montreal Alouettes during the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Blue Bombers -6.5, Redblacks +6.5

O/U: 46.5

Money Line: Blue Bombers -298, Redblacks +240

It was a poor showing by the Bombers, who lost by 15 points to the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes. They will be looking for revenge in Week 2 as they face off against the Redblacks, who had a bye last week. Quarterback Dru Brown is set to make his first start against his old team, making an intriguing storyline. The Bombers should be able to bounce back and cover the spread and pick up the win.

2. Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates with wide receivers Mack Austin (81) and Cole Spieker (17) after scoring the winning touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with 13 seconds left in the second half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates with wide receivers Mack Austin (81) and Cole Spieker (17) after scoring the winning touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with 13 seconds left in the second half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Alouettes -4.5, Elks +4.5

O/U: 47.5

Money Line: Alouettes -238, Elks +195

The Als had their way with Winnipeg in Week 1 thanks to strong performances on offense by quarterback Cody Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot. Edmonton saw an early lead slip away, losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-21. Both offenses can hit the over, but the Elks seem competitive at the beginning of the season so it isn’t a sure bet that Montreal can cover the spread.

3. Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Terry Williams (87) runs the ball against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Terry Williams (87) runs the ball against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Lions -8, Stampeders +8

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: Lions -410, Stampeders +320

Calgary and BC have the largest over/under of the four games, which is the first this season to have over 50 points to bet on. The Stampeders impressed with a 32-24 win over the Tiger-Cats last week while the Lions stumbled against the Toronto Argonauts 35-27. This should be a high-scoring game featuring two of Week 1's top offenses led by Jake Maier and Vernon Adams Jr.

4. Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jun 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) throws the ball under pressure from Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis (48) in the fourth quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) throws the ball under pressure from Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis (48) in the fourth quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Roughriders -1, Tiger-Cats +1

O/U: 48

Money Line: Roughriders -105, Tiger-Cats -115

Saskatchewan is truly riding high after beating Edmonton in Week 1. Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell impressed the Tiger-Cats but came up short against Calgary. This is the closest spread at one point and might be too close to bet on. Plenty of points should be put up by both the Riders and Tiger-Cats, making it the toughest bet of the weekend.

Published
