CFL 2024 Season Week 20 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats face off on Friday night as both teams look to grab some momentum going into the offseason.
Hamilton (6-10) had its four-game losing streak snapped two weeks ago against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before its bye week. The Toronto Argonauts' win over the Bombers last week sealed the Tiger-Cats' fate as they didn't make it in the postseason. There has been plenty of good during the last five games though, as quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is the league's leading passer at 4,576 yards and 26 touchdowns and is one of the favorites to land on the All-CFL team.
Calgary (4-11-1) hasn't won a game in eight straight matchups. The Stampeders are coming off a close five-point loss to their Alberta rivals, the Edmonton Elks. Matt Shiltz will make his second straight start over Jake Maier as the team continues to evaluate the quarterback position for the 2025 season. The Stampeders are ranked eighth in total offense and total defense.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Tiger-Cats -3.5, O/U 51.5
Date/Location: Friday, October 18, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 17 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Calgary will be down three wide receivers on its injury report. The team won't have Erik Brooks (arm), Ishmael Hyman (calf) or Cole Tucker (hamstring), but it will have Reggie Begelton (illness) and Cam Echols (head) available. Linebacker Darius Williams (wrist) and defensive back Daniel Amoako (knee) are also listed as out.
Hamilton's defense will potentially be without two key starters in defensive back Jamal Peters (neck) and Kyle Wilson (Achilles), the latter of whom is questionable and listed as the backup. Top wide receiver Shemar Bridges is also out, dealing with a quad injury. Defensive lineman Tim Ward did not practice this week and won't play for non-football-related reasons.
Keys to Victory
Shiltz has to instill some confidence in the offense with his more mobile style of play than that of Maier. Dedrick Mills needs to be used more in the offense to get the running game going on first down. Calgary's defense played better last week but still needs the defensive line to apply more pressure on the quarterback up front.
Mitchell reverted to his old ways two weeks ago against the Bombers. He needs to take fewer risks and make more five- to eight-yard completions to get ahead of the chains this week. Defensively, the Tiger-Cats got shredded on the ground and need to key in on Mills and make sure he doesn't get past the first line of defense.
Prediction
Even with some key guys out on offense and defense, the Tiger-Cats have shown a different side we didn't see at the beginning of the season. Their defense has improved and the offense has weapons all around to help complement Mitchell. Calgary is in too much of a mess to get out of, as the Stampeders need a roster makeover and can't do it until the end of the season. Hamilton is the hotter team right now and should get a win at home.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38, Calgary Stampeders 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.