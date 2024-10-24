CFL 2024 Season Week 21 DraftKings Betting Odds
The final week of the 2024 CFL season kicks off with the West Division title still on the line between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Week 21 has little to be decided outside of the division title race though, as fans will see more backups get playing time. That could create chaos for bettors as they try to determine whom they should place their bets on.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 21 betting odds for each of the final four games in the CFL.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Redblacks -2.5, Tiger-Cats +2.5
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Redblacks -135, Tiger-Cats +114
Hamilton has been the hotter team, winning four of its last five games. The Tiger-Cats won by 22 points over the Calgary Stampeders. Ottawa is on the opposite side with five straight losses, including a 38-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Betting on the Redblacks is risky, but points will be high so over 50 points should be safe.
Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Argonauts -1.5, Elks +1.5
O/U: 49
Money Line: Argonauts -125, Elks +105
The good times keep rolling with Toronto. The Argos have three straight wins on the board and will host a first-round playoff game. Edmonton is out of the playoff hunt and hoping to get one last chance to look at quarterback Tre Ford to see if he is the future of the franchise. With the Argos not having much to play for, Edmonton could cover the spread.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Blue Bombers -4, Alouettes +4
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -218, Alouettes +180
The season's second Grey Cup rematch doesn't have the same oomph as it did in Week 1. The Alouettes clinched the top spot in the East Division weeks ago, so there isn't much for them to play for. Winnipeg needs a win to get the West Division championship and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Bombers are favored to win and should cover with Montreal likely going with the backups.
Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -4, Stampeders +4
O/U: 49
Money Line: Roughriders -218, Stampeders +180
Depending on the results of the Winnipeg-Montreal game, the Riders might have something to play for as a Bombers loss gives Saskatchewan a chance to win the West Division. Calgary has gone over two months without a win so no matter what, the Riders should cover the spread. The points should hit over the 49 needed.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.