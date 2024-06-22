CFL 2024 Season Week 3 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts
After an early season bye week, the 1-0 Toronto Argonauts return home Saturday night to square off with an 0-2 Edmonton Elks squad sporting many familiar faces.
Counting players and coaches, Edmonton has nearly a dozen former Argonauts from Toronto's last three East Division championship teams. Chief among them are quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr, kicker Boris Bede and kick returner Javon Leake. All four were key figures in the Argos 2022 Grey Cup season.
Edmonton, a once mighty CFL franchise, is trying desperately to get to where Toronto currently resides as a yearly title contender. The adage says, "If you can't beat them, join them". In sports, trying to be them also applies.
Thus far, the early returns on Edmonton's attempted turnaround haven't been positive. The Elks have lost two tough games to open the season. They are facing a Toronto team in transition that surprised folks in Week 1 by besting BC.
Game Information
Date/Location: Saturday, June 22, 2024, at BMO Field, Toronto
Kickoff: 7pm ET
Weather Forecast: Low 18C. Winds 15 to 25 km/h. Chance of rain 70%.
Spread: Argonauts -6
O/U: 50
TV/Streaming: TSN, CBS Sports Network, CFL+
Injury Reports/Depth Charts
The Elks are relatively healthy as they prepare to play for a third straight week. The Argos, on the other hand, are missing some key players from the lineup.
Toronto will be without WR Davaris Daniels, DE Folarin Orimolade and LB Jonathan Jones. Daniels (groin) and Orimolade (ankle) have been placed on the six-game injured list. The Argonauts will, however, get back wide receiver Damonte Coxie, who missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury.
Keys to Victory
One of the strengths to Edmonton's offense last season was the run game. It's a small sample size, but thus far, the Elks' ground attack has produced only 55 yards per game. Dynamic runner Kevin Brown needs to get going. But incorporating Tre Ford into the game plan would be a wise strategy as a curveball for an Argos defense that's game planned for Bethel-Thompson.
To that end, Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who worked extensively with MBT in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, has undoubtedly spent some time in defensive meetings tipping off co-coordinators Kevin Eiben and Will Fields on the veteran pivot's tendencies.
Conversely, Bethel-Thompson will attack Toronto's inexperienced cornerback tandem of Leonard Johnson and Benjie Franklin. The newly anointed duo had a decent debut against BC, but the Argos secondary had some breakdowns in coverage. All-Star Eugene Lewis, who has been an Argo killer in the past, might be due for a breakout performance.
On the flip side, the Argonauts offense showed great balance in week one, with Cameron Dukes at the controls. They are facing an Edmonton defense that allowed six yards per carry against Montreal in Week 2. Kadeem Carey who had a starring turn in his first game with Toronto as a runner and pass catcher, can be key against an Elks team that has struggled to contain versatile backs.
On special teams, although it was only one game, the Argonauts are last in the league in average yardage allowed per kick return at 25.6 yards. Against a former ally, and an all-star in Leake, that type of flaw in kick coverage could prove costly. Bede and Leake will be highly motivated to show up Toronto.
Prediction
It's challenging to not be skeptical of Toronto's Week 1 victory. The Argos relished playing the underdog role against BC. But they are coming into Week 3 as clear-cut favorites at home. On the Boatmen's horizon is a Week 4 showdown at BMO versus undefeated Montreal. It makes you wonder how Dinwiddie's team will respond coming off a bye with that carrot dangling in front of them.
For those reasons, I believe a desperate Elks team will give Toronto all it can handle and potentially pull off an upset. Edmonton gave Montreal a great fight last week. They'll do the same against the Argonauts. The question, which has been an ongoing dilemma, is whether or not Edmonton can finally figure out how to win in crunch time. You don't switch up a losing culture until you accomplish that.
Final Score: Argonauts 29 Elks 26
