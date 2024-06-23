CFL 2024 Season Week 3 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Just a week after the teams last played each other, Week 3’s final game features the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Last week’s matchup was a thriller. The Riders scored 13 points in the last four minutes of the game to come back from 10 points down and win 33-30 on a game-winning Brett Lauther field goal as time expired. Starting quarterbacks Trevor Harris and Bo Levi Mitchell combined for 770 passing yards.
Saskatchewan (2-0) remains undefeated after wins over the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats (0-2) have been on the opposite side of the record, losing to the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -2/5, O/U 50.5
Date/Location: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 21 degrees Celsius, 10% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Hamilton will not have two players available, with linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd and defensive lineman Dwayne Hendrix out with hamstring injuries. Linebacker Trevor Hoyte is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
The Riders also have two injured players: offensive lineman Philip Blake (thigh) and defensive back Rodney Clemons (Achilles). Additionally, offensive lineman Peter Godber is questionable for personal reasons.
Keys to Victory
Last week, both secondaries were torn apart in the passing game, with Saskatchewan getting the lone interception to set up the Riders' win. It will be similar this week; whoever wins the turnover battle will likely win the game.
Another issue for both teams is that neither could get the running game going. Hamilton’s James Butler and Saskatchewan’s A.J. Ouellette are two of the best in the league. If the running game isn’t going, involving them in the passing game could be an excellent way to open the offense and throw the defense off.
Prediction
It’s hard to beat an opponent twice in a season, not to mention in back-to-back weeks. These teams were evenly matched, and without a late Mitchell interception, Hamilton would have won the game. The Tiger-Cats’ defense must play better against the pass, as they have already proven they can beat the Roughriders and pull off an upset on the road.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28, Saskatchewan Roughriders 24
