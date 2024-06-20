CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 3 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

The Ottawa Redblacks take on the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night in a battle between unbeaten teams.

Anthony Miller

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) catches a ball in front of Edmonton Elks during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3 of the CFL season kicks off with the Ottawa Redblacks hitting the road to take on the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

Ottawa picked up a 23-19 season-opening win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home last week. The new starting quarterback, Dru Brown, impressed his old team by throwing for 238 yards and one touchdown. An almost hour-long weather delay did not stop the Redblacks from a 1-0 start.

The Alouettes (2-0) continued to ride the momentum from their Grey Cup victory last year with a close 23-20 win over the Edmonton Elks. Montreal’s performance wasn’t as strong as expected, featuring nine penalties in the win and a game-sealing onside kick recovery.

Preview

Game Information

Line: Alouettes -6.5, O/U 47

Date/Location: Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec

Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST

Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 28 degrees Celsius, 25% chance of precipitation

TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+

Injury Reports/Inactives

The Redblacks have 10 players on the injury report, but just one listed as unavailable. Defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens is out with a calf injury.

Montreal isn’t dealing with nearly as many injuries, with four players showing up and all available for the game. Als defensive tackle Dylan Wynn has been dealing with a hamstring injury but will be able to play.

Keys to Victory

Ottawa’s defense faces the challenging task of holding down Montreal's passing attack, led by quarterback Cody Fajardo. Forcing the Als to run the ball will be essential, with Walter Fletcher as the top back. Brown impressed last week but will be pressured by Montreal’s front seven, leaving him needing to use his legs to avoid sacks.

The Montreal defense needs to be ready for Ottawa’s balanced attack, which features running back Ryquell Armstead leading the running game. Brown is a young quarterback, so players like Shawn Lemon and Mustafa Johnson must pressure him early and often.

Prediction

Ottawa impressed last week, beating Winnipeg, but the Bombers have been flat through two weeks. The Redblacks are going up against a team that is riding high and considered the best team in the CFL. While not impossible, taking down a 2023 Grey Cup opponent for two straight weeks seems like a tall task for Ottawa.

Montreal Alouettes 27, Ottawa Redblacks 21

