CFL 2024 Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: First West Team Could Secure Postseason Berth
The 2024 CFL regular season is near its conclusion and more teams are in the conversation to make the postseason. New playoff scenarios were announced this week as three teams have different paths to clinch playoff berths or win division titles.
To start, the Montreal Alouettes need a win and an Ottawa Redblacks loss to win the East Division and host the Eastern Finals at home on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 pm EST.
Once again, the Redblacks simply need to win to make the postseason. The twist this weekend is that they could also clinch a playoff spot with losses by both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks. This would eliminate the possibility of a West or East Division crossover.
For the first time this season, a West Division team has a win-and-in scenario as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can get into the playoffs with a win over the Edmonton Elks. The Bombers are still a few weeks away from any scenario involving the West Division title, but this would land them in the postseason for the eighth straight season.
Edmonton and Winnipeg kick off the weekend on Friday, with the Tiger-Cats and BC Lions closing out the night. Ottawa and the Saskatchewan Roughriders kick off the Saturday doubleheader with Week 17 concluding with the Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts.
