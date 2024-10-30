CFL Announces 2024 Divisional All-Stars
The end-of-season awards and accolades are starting to roll in. The CFL already named each team’s recipients of the six awards given out to players. More players were recognized for their performances in the 2024 campaign through the all-star team.
On Wednesday, the league announced the 54 players who have been included in the East and West Division All-Stars for 2024. The National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, local reporters in each division’s markets, each division’s head coaches and fans voted on the selection through the All-CFL Fan Vote.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts led the way with nine selections apiece. Winnipeg and Edmonton were right behind them with eight sections. A total of 16 Canadians made the All-Star list, with Argos punter John Haggerty being the only global player to make the list.
Here is a full breakdown of the CFL Divisional All-Star selections:
2024 DIVISIONAL ALL-CFL TEAMS
(POS | West Division | East Division)
* Denotes a national player
^ Denotes a global player
OFFENSE
QB | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)
RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | Ka’Deem Carey (TOR)
REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | Justin Hardy (OTT)
REC | Samuel Emilus (SSK)* | Tim White (HAM)
REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | Shemar Bridges (HAM)
REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | Makai Polk (TOR)
REC | Nic Demski (WPG)* | Steven Dunbar Jr. (HAM)
CEN | Mark Korte (EDM)* | David Beard (HAM)*
OG | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | Ryan Hunter (TOR)*
OG | Liam Dobson (WPG)* | Drew Desjarlais (OTT)*
OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | Dejon Allen (TOR)
OT | Martez Ivey (EDM) | Nick Callender (MTL)
DEFENSE
DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)
DE | Elliott Brown (EDM) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)*
DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | Jake Ceresna (TOR)
DT | Mike Rose (CGY) | Michael Wakefield (OTT)
LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | Darnell Sankey (MTL)
CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | Adarius Pickett (OTT)
CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | Jamal Peters (HAM)
CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | Kabion Ento (MTL)
HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | DaShaun Amos (TOR)
HB | Deatrick Nichols (WPG) | Damon Webb (OTT)
S | Loucheiz Purifoy (EDM) | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)*
SPECIAL TEAMS
K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | Lirim Hajrullahu (TOR)*
P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | John Haggerty (TOR)^
ST | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | Janarion Grant (TOR)
The final CFL All-Star list will be announced on Thursday, November 7.
