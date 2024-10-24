CFL

CFL Announces 2024 Team Award Winners

The CFL has announced the first batch of award winners for each team ahead of the next round of voting for each of the six award categories.

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past Montreal Alouettes defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (35) in the first half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past Montreal Alouettes defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (35) in the first half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In the final week of the 2024 CFL campaign, fans got a glimpse into the first batch of award winners.

On Wednesday, the league announced winners from all nine teams in six different categories, including Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Players. These categories were voted on by the team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada or FRC.

The winners will advance to the second round of voting, with division finalists announced on October 31. Finalists from the East and West Divisions will face off for a chance to win at the CFL Award show on Thursday, November 14 as part of the Grey Cup celebration week.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. led the way with three awards on his team. Five other players were tied with two team awards.

Check out the list of the winners from all nine of the CFL teams for the 2024 season:

Montreal Alouettes

Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyrice Beverette

Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Pier-Olivier Lestage

Most Outstanding Special Teams Playere: James Letcher Jr.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Rolan Milligan Jr.

Most Outstanding Canadian: Samuel Emilus

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Logan Ferland

Most Outstanding Rookie: Trevor Reid

Edmonton Elks

Most Outstanding Player: Eugene Lewis

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Nyles Morgan

Most Outstanding Canadian: Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Martez Ivey

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Jake Julien

Most Outstanding Rookie: Nick Anderson

Ottawa Redblacks

Most Outstanding Player: Justin Hardy

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Michael Wakefield

Most Outstanding Canadian & Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Drew Desjarlais

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Adarius Pickett

Most Outstanding Rookie: Kalil Pimpleton

Calgary Stampeders

Most Outstanding Player: Reggie Begelton

Most Outstanding Defensive Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Rene Paredes

Most Outstanding Rookie: Clarence Hicks

BC Lions

Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Justin McInnis

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Garry Peters

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Jarell Broxton

Most Outstanding Special Teams: Sean Whyte

Most Outstanding Rookie: Ayinde Eley

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Most Outstanding Player: Bo Levi Mitchell

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Jamal Peters

Most Outstanding Canadian: Kiondre Smith

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Brandon Revenberg

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Marc Liegghio

Most Outstanding Rookie: Shemar Bridges

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Brady Oliveira

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyrell Ford

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Sergio Castillo

Most Outstanding Rookie: Ontaria Wilson

Toronto Argonauts

Most Outstanding Player: Ka'Deem Carey

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Dashaun Amos

Most Outstanding Canadian: Lirim Hajrullahu

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Ryan Hunter

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Janarion Grant

Most Outstanding Rookie: Makai Polk

