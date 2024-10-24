CFL Announces 2024 Team Award Winners
In the final week of the 2024 CFL campaign, fans got a glimpse into the first batch of award winners.
On Wednesday, the league announced winners from all nine teams in six different categories, including Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Players. These categories were voted on by the team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada or FRC.
The winners will advance to the second round of voting, with division finalists announced on October 31. Finalists from the East and West Divisions will face off for a chance to win at the CFL Award show on Thursday, November 14 as part of the Grey Cup celebration week.
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. led the way with three awards on his team. Five other players were tied with two team awards.
Check out the list of the winners from all nine of the CFL teams for the 2024 season:
Montreal Alouettes
Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyrice Beverette
Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Pier-Olivier Lestage
Most Outstanding Special Teams Playere: James Letcher Jr.
Most Outstanding Rookie: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Rolan Milligan Jr.
Most Outstanding Canadian: Samuel Emilus
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Logan Ferland
Most Outstanding Rookie: Trevor Reid
Edmonton Elks
Most Outstanding Player: Eugene Lewis
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Nyles Morgan
Most Outstanding Canadian: Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Martez Ivey
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Jake Julien
Most Outstanding Rookie: Nick Anderson
Ottawa Redblacks
Most Outstanding Player: Justin Hardy
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Michael Wakefield
Most Outstanding Canadian & Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Drew Desjarlais
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Adarius Pickett
Most Outstanding Rookie: Kalil Pimpleton
Calgary Stampeders
Most Outstanding Player: Reggie Begelton
Most Outstanding Defensive Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Rene Paredes
Most Outstanding Rookie: Clarence Hicks
BC Lions
Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Justin McInnis
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Garry Peters
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Jarell Broxton
Most Outstanding Special Teams: Sean Whyte
Most Outstanding Rookie: Ayinde Eley
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Most Outstanding Player: Bo Levi Mitchell
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Jamal Peters
Most Outstanding Canadian: Kiondre Smith
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Brandon Revenberg
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Marc Liegghio
Most Outstanding Rookie: Shemar Bridges
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Most Outstanding Player & Most Outstanding Canadian: Brady Oliveira
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyrell Ford
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Sergio Castillo
Most Outstanding Rookie: Ontaria Wilson
Toronto Argonauts
Most Outstanding Player: Ka'Deem Carey
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Dashaun Amos
Most Outstanding Canadian: Lirim Hajrullahu
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Ryan Hunter
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Janarion Grant
Most Outstanding Rookie: Makai Polk
