CFLPA Releases First Annual Club Report Cards
Each of the nine CFL teams knows where it stands following the conclusion of the 2024 season after the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) released their first-ever club report cards.
Players around the league answered 58 questions about their teams over two weeks in October. The questions covered football operations, management/administration, training/medical staff, equipment, family treatment, nutrition/diet, team travel and training camp. A total of 495 players filled out the survey.
Only the Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders got A's for football operations. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats scored A's for equipment, and the Riders got the highest score on management/administration with an A-. For training/medical staff, the Toronto Argonauts scored the highest with an A-.
The Edmonton Elks were the only team that earned Fs, scoring the lowest on nutrition/diet and training camp. Edmonton also scored lowest on family treatment and team travel, with Ds for both.
The BC Lions only earned one positive mark with a B- on football operations. Their other scores were either Cs or Ds.
The Calgary Stampeders struggled the most on the report cards as the only CFL team in the league to not score an A or B in any category. Their highest scores were a C+ in training/medical staff, equipment and training camp. The Stamps' lowest score was in nutrition/diet with a D-.
The Tiger-Cats and Riders scored A's and Bs on seven of the eight categories, tied for the most in the CFL. Ottawa was behind with six and the Bombers got five.
The Montreal Alouettes saw a mixed bag of results, with three categories in the Bs and the rest in the Cs or Ds. Montreal's highest score was in football operations and management/administration with Bs in each and its lowest was in family treatment with a D+.
Teams will be able to use these report cards to make improvements to their franchise in all different categories for the 2025 season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.