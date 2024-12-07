Cleveland Browns Work Out Two CFL Players
CFL players are starting to get some looks from the NFL after completing the 2024 season.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on Friday that the Cleveland Browns brought in Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton and Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Ralph Holley.
Pimpleton came on as a rookie for the Redblacks in the middle of the season but made an immediate impact and became one of the team's standout receivers. He finished 2024 with 45 receptions for 715 yards and three touchdowns while also returning a punt 99 yards for a touchdown.
Pimpleton was first signed by the Detroit Lions after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he made nine catches for 69 yards in the preseason. He then joined the New York Giants for the rest of 2022 and 2023, and he had four receptions for 33 yards in the preseason for New York.
Holley was part of the feared Argos defensive line that helped Toronto win the Grey Cup and led the CFL in sacks during the regular season. He finished his first CFL season with 22 tackles and eight sacks.
Before making an impact in the country up north, he was disrupting offenses down south in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars for two seasons. He racked up 12 tackles and a sack with Philadelphia, helping them make the league's first championship game in 2022.
The biggest name from the CFL to sign with the NFL last season was BC Lions pass rusher Mathieu Betts, who joined the Detroit Lions. This is the start of what should be a busy offseason of CFL players earning tryouts with the NFL.
