Edmonton Elks' Dominance Continues with 21-Point Win Against Calgary Stampeders
Super Saturday closed out how many thought it would end as the Edmonton Elks picked up a 37-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders.
The Elks' offense showcased the most balanced attack of the season with 219 passing yards and 213 rushing yards. No Elks player who had at least one rushing attempt averaged less than four yards a carry. While the offense was great, the defense was even better with five interceptions and two turnovers on downs forced in the win.
Calgary's first-time starting quarterback, Logan Bonner, went through rough patches throughout the game as he threw five interceptions. The turnovers played a critical role in the team losing, but they also only converted 42.9% on second down.
Edmonton has now won five of its last six games as the Elks have a 5-8 record and are not in last place in the West Division for the first time this season. The Stampeders' losing streak grows to four games as they have a 4-8 record and are still winless on the road this season.
3 Takeaways from Edmonton's Convincing Victory
1. Edmonton's Trio of Backs Back at It
There will be plenty of chatter surrounding the quarterback position as both Tre Ford and McLeod Bethel-Thompson have made convincing arguments to start. Anchored by Kevin Brown, Javon Leake and Justin Rankin, Edmonton's run game is what the Martin Scorsese meme would call "absolute cinema." Brown led the way on Saturday with 91 yards rushing, with Leake behind him at 55 yards and Rankin with 34 yards, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Each running back averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry as the group continues to get better and better each week.
2. Calgary's QB Situation Gets Worse
Bonner would like to forget about that performance and move forward. He only completed 58% of his passes and threw five interceptions in the loss. There was a consistent number of underthrows and off-target passes that doomed Bonner's CFL starting debut. It's hard to judge someone off of one game, but how long does Calgary stick with Bonner before they will be forced to return to Maier with the Stampeders only six points behind first place in the West Division?
3. Edmonton Ready for Playoff Push?
The story of Edmonton's turnaround in the last six games has been incredible to see for the CFL as the Elks are four points behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions for first in the West. It doesn's matter who is under center for Edmonton as the team has continued to find ways to win. Saturday's was a rare moment of the defense stepping up for the Elks. Their next three matchups will show if they are for real with two straight games against Winnipeg and one against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Up Next
Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 pm EST)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 pm EST)
