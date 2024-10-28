Edmonton Elks Extend Rookie Running Back Through 2025
Injuries at the running back position opened the door for Edmonton Elks rookie Justin Rankin to earn playing time. That work paid off as the Elks announced on Saturday the team gave him a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
Rankin led all CFL rookies with 765 yards rushing on 98 carries and five touchdowns. He averaged a staggering 7.8 yards per carry, rushing for over 100 yards four times in 11 games. Only Brady Oliveira had one more rush of over 20 yards than Rankin's 10 this season.
Before his CFL career, Rankin was more known for playing arena football, spending time with the Bay Area Panthers, Frisco Fighters and Bismarck Bucks in the Indoor Football League. Rankin was the second-leading rusher in the IFL in 2023 and helped the Panthers win the league championship.
Kevin Brown came into the season as the starter for the Elks before Javon Leake and Rankin emerged as viable backs. Edmonton is the only team in the CFL to have its top three running backs on the depth chart average more than five yards a carry. Should all three backs return, it will be stiff competition in training camp for the starting job.
Edmonton finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-11 record which is the Elks’ best season since 2019. The team did not qualify for the postseason.
