Edmonton Elks Reportedly Find New Private Owner
The search for a private owner for the Edmonton Elks appears to be over.
TSN’s Dave Naylor reported on Tuesday that local business owner Larry Thompson is buying the team. Thompson has a background in construction and is a longtime season ticket holder for the Elks.
The CFL and the Elks have not confirmed the sale. No word on when it will be officially announced.
Dating back to November, the Edmonton Football Club Board of Directors has been searching for a private owner for the Elks due to financial issues the organization was facing. The board included Park Lane to assist in the sale of the team. One aspect of finding the right owner was that the individual needed to have ties to the Edmonton community.
The CFL now has two teams that are community-owned franchises: Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
It has been a rocky past five years for the Elks as the team has not made a playoff appearance since 2019. Edmonton started the season 0-7 and fired its head coach Chris Jones. With the change at quarterback with Tre Ford, the Elks have won two straight games.
The Elks hit the road on Saturday to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
