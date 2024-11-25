Former Calgary Stampeders First-Round Pick Retires After Two Seasons
The young career of Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Cole Tucker is already over. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old wide receiver announced his retirement from football after two seasons in the CFL with the Stampeders.
“I would like to thank the Calgary Stampeders organization for giving me the opportunity to play professional football,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’ve loved my time in Calgary and wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, trainers and everyone behind the scenes for making my time here so memorable.
“We thank Cole for his time in Calgary,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said. “Cole will be successful in whatever field he chooses. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future.”
Tucker was born in Illinois and is considered a national player as his mother is from Manitoba. He was selected fourth overall in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Northern Illinois after amassing 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns in five seasons.
In 26 games with the Stampeders, Tucker caught 34 of his 49 targets for 348 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he got three special teams returns for 43 total yards. His best game of 2024 came in Week 7 against the BC Lions as he caught three passes for 34 yards.
The Stampeders hoped to have Tucker in their plans to eventually develop him into a potential starter as he made progress. Calgary will have to look in free agency and the CFL Draft to replace him.
2024 was a rough season for Calgary, which finished with its worst record in two decades at 5-12-1 and missed the postseason.
