Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback Signs with Calgary Stampeders
Jake Maier might have some competition in Calgary with a new quarterback coming into town. On Tuesday, the Stampeders announced they were signing former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker to the practice roster.
After three years of no playing time with the Indianapolis Colts, Walker made a name for himself in the XFL in 2020 with the Houston Roughnecks. He was often compared to the spring football Patrick Mahomes with his side-arm passes and incredible plays. Walker finished with 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions in five games with the Roughnecks.
COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the rest of the XFL season, which led to the Carolina Panthers signing Walker. He made seven starts in 15 games with the Panthers and threw 1,461 yards and five touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
After a short stint with the Bears at training camp in 2023, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and started two of the six games he appeared in. He notched 674 passing yards and one touchdown to five interceptions that season.
Despite the turnovers, Walker had a winning record as a starting quarterback in the NFL, going 5-4.
The move is interesting for the Stampeders, as Maier has had an up-and-down season that resulted in him being benched for one game. Tommy Stevens is more of a short-yardage quarterback, and Matt Shiltz only had one appearance in last week’s 32-15 loss to the BC Lions. It could signal that Calgary is starting to think about who the quarterback could be in 2025.
With only three weeks left in the season, it’s doubtful Walker will step on the field, especially since he needs to learn the offense and style of play in Canada. However, it does make for an intriguing storyline in 2025, as Walker and Maier could be competing for the starting quarterback job.
Calgary was eliminated from postseason contention last week for the first time since 2004. The Stampeders return home for a Week 19 showdown with the Edmonton Elks.
