Indiana QB Tops Fall Edition of CFL’s Scouting Bureau

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) scrambles during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Halfway through the CFL season, teams need to start thinking about the future by looking in the 2025 CFL Draft class.
On Thursday, the league released the top 20 players in the fall edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. Coming in at the top of the list is University of Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke who is the brother of BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. Kurtis Rourke enters his first season with the Hoosiers after playing the previous five seasons at Ohio. He won MAC Offensive Player of the Year award back in 2022.
Defensive line had the most players listed in the top 20 with eight. While there are only three wide receivers listed, all three are in the top 10. Rourke is the only quarterback in the top 20.
Here is a full breakdown of the top 20 Canadian prospects entering the 2025 CFL Draft:
1. Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont.
2. Damien Alford | WR | Utah | Montreal, Que.
Nov 25, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
3. Paris Shand | DL | LSU | Toronto, Ont.
Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Paris Shand (95) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
4. Eric Schon | OL | Duke | Barrie, Ont.
Holy Cross fans celebrate a late touchdown against UNH with offensive lineman Eric Schon Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Spt Hc Unh 1 / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK
5. Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.
Oct 15, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
8. Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.
Boise State football player Isaiah Bagnah maneuvers around CSU's Keith Williams during a game at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Ftc 1029 Ja Phs Rm Fball 026 / Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK
9. Wesley Bailey | DL | Rutgers | Ottawa, Ont.
Sep 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) tackles Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
10. Keelan White | WR | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.
Montana junior Keelan White scored a 55-yard touchdown against Delaware in the second round of the FCS Playoffs in early December/ by Brooks Nuanez via Skyline Sports /
11. Jett Elad | DB | UNLV | Mississauga, Ont.
Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball and is pursued by UNLV Rebels defensive back Jett Elad (9) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
12. Rene Konga | DL | Louisville | Ottawa, Ont.
Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Western Mustangs offensive line practises for their upcoming game against the University of Toronto and is centred literally by Elliot Beamer with Erik Anderson as left tackle, at Alumni Stadium in London. Photograph taken on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Mike Hensen/The London Free Press) /
18. Harold Miessan | LB | Montreal | Montreal, Que.
Harold Miessan plays inspired football for the Carabins in 2023. (James Hajjar/University of Montreal Carabins) /
19. Darien Newell | DL | Queen’s | Brampton, Ont.
Via NFL Draft Diamonds /
20. Jaylen Smith | DB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.
North Texas linebacker Jaylen Smith (36) and defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw try to bring down UTSA running back Robert Henry as he dives into the end zone during the Roadrunners' win over the Mean Green last season at DATCU Stadium. Marco Barrera/For the DRC /