Montreal Alouettes Extend Wide Receiver Through 2026 Season
After a breakout season, the Montreal Alouettes are rewarding one of their wide receivers with a new contract. Cole Spieker signed a contract extension with Montreal that will keep him there through the 2026 season.
The Alouettes have been dealing with injuries at wide receiver, including Kaion Julien-Grant, Austin Mack, and Tyson Philpot. Spieker has been one of the consistent receivers on the team that has been able to play in all 15 games. He has amassed 49 receptions, 710 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which are career highs.
Montreal brought in Spieker during the 2022 season, but he played a bigger role on the team last year with 33 receptions for 389 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. He had three catches for 62 yards and one touchdown in Montreal’s Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Spieker is the latest receiver to sign a contract extension with Montreal. The Alouettes extended Mack through the 2028 season, and Philpot received his extension through the 2025 season in the offseason.
Montreal will look to Spieker to continue to take a bigger role with the team this season, given Mack and Philpot's injuries. The Alouettes are on a bye week, and their next game is against the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday, October 14.
