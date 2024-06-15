Montreal Alouettes Grab Onside Kick for Narrow Win Over Edmonton Elks
Under the Friday night lights, the Montreal Alouettes proved to the CFL they can win the close game, taking down the Edmonton Elks 23-20.
Despite nine penalties and losing the time of possession, Montreal leaned on running back Walter Fletcher to make two long plays for two touchdowns. Edmonton won most of the team stats, with two key stats being total offense and turnovers. It was an onside kick recovery from Montreal with under one minute to go that helped seal the win for the Als.
The Alouettes improved their record to 2-0. Edmonton has lost two straight at home to start the season.
3 Keys to Montreal's Second-Straight Win
Walter Fletcher Makes Montreal Forget About William Stanback
At the beginning of the season, questions surrounded the backfield of Montreal as to whether Walter Fletcher could replace William Stanback. Fletcher shined on Friday night, rushing for 82 yards and adding 61 yards receiving, and his 46-yard receiving score and 39-yard rushing touchdown made the difference in the game.
Two Fourth-Quarter Turnovers Help Alouettes Defense
Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson once again had two turnovers in the fourth quarter with a pair of interceptions. While this time around the team didn't have the lead in the game, the Elks were able to stay competitive with 357 yards of offense. They just couldn’t get the touchdowns they needed late in the game. There was a slight improvement running the ball with 72 yards versus 39 yards, but the turnovers ultimately cost the Elks a second-straight game.
Edmonton’s Offense Doesn’t Support Solid Defensive Performance
Credit needs to be given to the Elks’ defense which had three sacks in the game and held Montreal to 23 points when the damage could have been worse. Edmonton’s offense couldn’t establish a running game and Bethel-Thompson made two fourth-quarter mistakes again. The defense wasn’t perfect but kept Montreal to six points, which was an improvement from a week ago.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.