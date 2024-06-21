Montreal Alouettes Remain Perfect with Blowout Win Over Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks will burn the tape on Thursday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes following the 47-21 blowout.
Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo finished with 393 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 39 yards and a major. The team racked up 490 total yards of offense and had two wide receivers with over 100 yards receiving.
Ottawa had a rough outing with four turnovers, three sacks allowed and 289 yards of offense. The Redblacks also had nine penalties for 115 yards.
The Alouettes move to 3-0 with the biggest blowout win of the season and the most points scored in a game. Ottawa drops to 1-1.
3 Takeaways from Montreal’s Commanding Win
1. Dru Brown Came Back Down to Earth
The Montreal defense pressured and rattled Dru Brown as he struggled to establish much momentum outside of the third quarter. Miscommunication with the center and three turnovers did not help the cause.
Ottawa had a solid 11-point third quarter after trailing 30-1 at halftime. Ultimately, the struggles of the offense and the Alouettes’ big plays on offense doomed the Redblacks. Brown finished with 284 yards and one touchdown pass and two turnovers in the loss.
2. Tyrice Beverette’s Hat Trick First Half, Montreal Defenses Flexes Its Muscle
Not many defenders have had a half as productive as the one Als linebacker Tyrice Beverette had against Ottawa. He started with an interception on the first Redblacks pass of the game. Beverette then forced a fumble on a sack in the second quarter that was recovered by Montreal. He topped it off with a fumble recovery in the same quarter.
Beverette finished with six tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovery. The defense, in total, had three sacks and four turnovers. This was one of the most dominating individual and team performances of the season
3. Austin Mack Who?
All the talk about who would replace Austin Mack for the Alouettes has died out quickly with three competent receivers. Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot recorded over 100 yards for the second time in three games, and Kaion Julien-Grant led the way with 139 yards on nine catches. Reggie White Jr. went from a torn ACL last season to two second-half touchdown catches.
There is so much speed and talent between those three young receivers to help make Fajardo look good and give him the confidence needed. This group scared CFL fans but has made believers out of everyone as one of the best receiving corps in the league.
Up Next
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
