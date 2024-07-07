Montreal Alouettes Storm Back Against Calgary Stampeders, Remain Undefeated
The Calgary Stampeders started strong Saturday night, leading by as much as 26-12 lead in the third quarter before the Montreal Alouettes poured in 18 unanswered points. Running back Walter Fletcher scored the game-winning 31-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter to secure the 30-26 win over the Stamps.
Montreal’s offense struggled with three turnovers, but quarterback Cody Fajardo pushed through his rocky start to finish with 374 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Canadian star receiver Tyson Philpot continued his strong season with 12 receptions for 134 receiving yards, while Fletcher had 56 yards on the ground and 104 yards receiving.
Calgary’s offense struggled to move the ball, but they got help from the defense with field position. The Stampeders rushed for 148 yards, and quarterback Jake Maier threw for just 106 yards with one major and a late-game interception.
The Alouettes remain undefeated with a 5-0 record, while Calgary falls to 2-2 on the year.
3 Keys to Montreal’s Comeback Win
1. Walter Fletcher Makes Montreal Fans Forget William Stanback
While Fletcher isn’t pacing to hit 1,000 rushing yards like William Stanback did a season ago, he brings versatility in the passing and rushing game. He had 160 yards of offense in the game and has racked up 462 yards and three majors through five games. Philpot has shown himself to be the top receiver on the team, but Fletcher has been a major factor in the screen game, helping bail Fajardo out when he is pressured.
2. Calgary’s Defense Folds in Second Half
Through the first two and a half quarters, Calgary's defense got the job done with turnovers, holding Montreal to 12 points. For the rest of the game, the defense allowed 252 yards and 18 points. Not having Demerio Houston hindered the secondary, and ultimately, Montreal’s skilled players stepped up and made the plays when needed.
3. Stampeders Offense Adds Questions Going into Week 6
The Calgary offense has been off since the Stamps' Week 1 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in which they put up 32 points. Since then, the Stampeders have averaged 21.6 points per game with Saturday’s 26 points their highest mark since the opener. While the running game had its best performance of the year, Maier has shown regression over the last couple of games and needs to respond before the season turns out like 2023.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
