Montreal Alouettes Storm Back Against Calgary Stampeders, Remain Undefeated

The Montreal Alouettes came back from down 14 points in the third quarter to beat the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Anthony Miller

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) catches a ball in front of Edmonton Elks during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The Calgary Stampeders started strong Saturday night, leading by as much as 26-12 lead in the third quarter before the Montreal Alouettes poured in 18 unanswered points. Running back Walter Fletcher scored the game-winning 31-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter to secure the 30-26 win over the Stamps.

Montreal’s offense struggled with three turnovers, but quarterback Cody Fajardo pushed through his rocky start to finish with 374 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Canadian star receiver Tyson Philpot continued his strong season with 12 receptions for 134 receiving yards, while Fletcher had 56 yards on the ground and 104 yards receiving.

Calgary’s offense struggled to move the ball, but they got help from the defense with field position. The Stampeders rushed for 148 yards, and quarterback Jake Maier threw for just 106 yards with one major and a late-game interception.

The Alouettes remain undefeated with a 5-0 record, while Calgary falls to 2-2 on the year.

3 Keys to Montreal’s Comeback Win

1. Walter Fletcher Makes Montreal Fans Forget William Stanback

Jul 1, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) hands the ball off to running back Walter Fletcher (25) against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

While Fletcher isn’t pacing to hit 1,000 rushing yards like William Stanback did a season ago, he brings versatility in the passing and rushing game. He had 160 yards of offense in the game and has racked up 462 yards and three majors through five games. Philpot has shown himself to be the top receiver on the team, but Fletcher has been a major factor in the screen game, helping bail Fajardo out when he is pressured.

2. Calgary’s Defense Folds in Second Half

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis (18) makes a catch against Calgary Stampeders defensive back Kobe Williams (0) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first two and a half quarters, Calgary's defense got the job done with turnovers, holding Montreal to 12 points. For the rest of the game, the defense allowed 252 yards and 18 points. Not having Demerio Houston hindered the secondary, and ultimately, Montreal’s skilled players stepped up and made the plays when needed.

3. Stampeders Offense Adds Questions Going into Week 6

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders huddle during the second half against the BC Lions at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary offense has been off since the Stamps' Week 1 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in which they put up 32 points. Since then, the Stampeders have averaged 21.6 points per game with Saturday’s 26 points their highest mark since the opener. While the running game had its best performance of the year, Maier has shown regression over the last couple of games and needs to respond before the season turns out like 2023.

Up Next

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Anthony Miller

