Montreal Alouettes Traded Running Back Jershrun Antwi to BC Lions
The BC Lions get more depth at running back after making a trade with the Montreal Alouettes. Montreal sent Jershrun Antwi to the Lions on Wednesday for a third-round pick in next year’s CFL Draft.
“Jeshrun is a proven player in this league who will come in and complement the solid backfield we’ve established this season. We feel we are in a decent position to add a veteran to our group for the push to the playoffs,” said BC Lions co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.
Antwi has been a backup on the Alouettes since 2021, rushing for 1,025 yards and one touchdown in 61 games. His best season came in 2022, when he had 600 yards on the ground. Antwi hasn’t played much this season, as he has 10 carries for 20 yards in 15 games.
The Lions are ranked fourth in the CFL in rushing yards per game with 103.5. They currently have William Stanback and Jordan Terrell at running back with Stanback getting the majority of the carries.
Montreal is down to two running backs with Walter Fletcher and Sean Thomas Erlington. Fletcher has been the starter this season as Erlington has not recorded any rushing stats.
BC has struggled lately, losing seven of the last nine games and sitting in third in the West Division with a 7-8 record. The Lions will face the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
