Montreal's Future at Quarterback in Question
The Montreal Alouettes enter the offseason with what could be a complicated, but good problem to have at the quarterback situation.
On Tuesday, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia, among others within the organization, addressed the media after failing to repeat a trip to the Grey Cup following their two-point loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Maciocia addressed one of the biggest offseason questions: what they will do at quarterback between Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander.
“You can’t pay starting quarterback money to two quarterbacks,” Maciocia said on Tuesday. “That's impossible because it's going to take a significant hit elsewhere.”
Fajardo started the season as the starter with no competition. After getting injured in Week 6 against the Argos, Alexander found his way onto the field and went 4-0 as the starting quarterback. Fajardo eventually returned to the lineup and held the starting position through Week 19 against the Ottawa Redblacks when Alexander started in his place.
Entering the offseason, Fajardo has the mindset of wanting to return to Montreal, but he wants to be the clear-cut starter.
“They know I want to be here,” Fajardo told the media.
"You want to be on a team where you know you're going to be the guy and you don't feel like if you play bad in one game, all of a sudden you're not going to be that guy.”
Fajardo finished the season with 3,105 yards and 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 14 games. He added 277 rushing yards and three majors.
As for the emerging Alexander, he’ll have some decisions to make as to whether he will return to the Alouettes in 2025.
“It’s probably gonna be a long offseason,” Alexander said. “I’m gonna be talking to Jason (Maas), Danny (Maciocia) and Cody (Fajardo) and see it from there.”
Alexander threw for 1,347 yards and six touchdowns to two interceptions while adding 166 rushing yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He is expected to test the free agent market to see if he can earn a starting quarterback role with one of the other eight CFL teams.
Montreal finished the season with the best record in the league at 12-5-1 but fell short against the Argos in the East Final.
