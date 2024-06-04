Ranking CFL Coaches on Hot Seat Going into 2024 Season
Going into this past CFL offseason, two teams made coaching changes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats entered into new eras.
There is a sense that more change might be coming with head coaches on the hot seat in 2024 as teams strive to be like the Montreal Alouettes and win the Grey Cup with a first-year skipper. Will there be another team who can reach those expectations or crack under the pressure?
Here is SI.com's ranking of all nine CFL head coaches based on who is in the hottest seat and who has the best job security.
2024 CFL Head Coach Hottest Seats (hot to cold)
1. Chris Jones (Edmonton Elks)
The hope was when Chris Jones returned to Edmonton that he can duplicate what he did for the team in 2015 and win the Grey Cup. It has not been a smooth two seasons with Jones running the show as the team is a combined 8-28 with some questioning his player personnel decisions regarding the quarterback position with Tre Ford. Jones must hope it works with McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback. Otherwise, he might be packing his bags in Year 3.
2. Bob Dyce (Ottawa Redblacks)
It has been tough sledding for the Redblacks since 2019 as the hopes was removing the interim head coach tag off of Bob Dyce would help the team build off the late 2022 season momentum they had. Last season, the Redblacks went 4-14 in Dyce’s first full season as head coach as he has a 5-17 overall record with the team. Dyce’s seat is not as hot as Jones’ as he is entering his second full season as the head man, but another lackluster season could see his job in limbo.
3. Dave Dickenson (Calgary Stampeders)
A shift at quarterback from Bo Levi Mitchell to Jake Maier caused last season to be rocky as the Calgary Stampeders went 6-12 which was the franchise’s first losing season since 2007. There is a level of excellence that is expected with the legendary franchise and head coach Dave Dickenson was on the wrong side of history last year. The Stampeders made some nice moves in the offseason to improve, but two straight losing seasons could start bringing on questions of the future for Dickenson.
4. Scott Milanovich (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)
The surprise of the offseason was Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer moving into the front office and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich taking over as head coach. Despite losing records over the last two seasons, the Tiger-Cats never missed the playoffs under Steinauer. The expectations are playoffs once again for Hamilton as Milanovich looks to keep a more stable quarterback position in 2024 and continue the success. Missing the playoffs this season would not be the end of the world but may raise some concerns about naming him head coach.
5. Corey Mace (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
When Craig Dickenson was head coach, there was promise with making the playoffs in 2019 and 2021, but the team fell apart winning just six games in each of the last two seasons. Former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace enters the picture with the hopes of improving the defense and making Saskatchewan better. Mace has been a popular name for head coaching positions over the last couple of seasons so he will have wiggle room as he shows a promising future as the CFL head coach.
6. Rick Campbell (BC Lions)
Rick Campbell has been impressive for BC as he took the team from a 5-9 record in 2021 to a 12-6 record each of the last two seasons. The Lions’ main issue has been not being able to take down the almighty Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Campbell’s job is safe but at some point, the franchise is going to want to see the Lions take the next step and make the Grey Cup, especially with the 2024 title game being in their backyard.
7. Ryan Dinwiddle (Toronto Argonauts)
Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddle had a rough offseason losing key players including quarterback Chad Kelly to suspension to start the season. The Argos have been wildly successful under Dinwiddle, winning the Grey Cup in 2022 and producing winning seasons in all three years as head coach. A lot of questions surround Toronto entering 2024, but any idea of a coaching change seems only possible if something drastic happens.
8. Jason Maas (Montreal Alouettes)
Taking a team from being ranked dead last in the rankings at the beginning of the season to winning the Grey Cup should make any head coach’s job safe. Jason Maas impressed in Year 1 with questions surrounding their older quarterback and whether they had the talent around them. In 2024, those questions are gone but now there’s the pressure of continuing success year after year.
9. Mike O’Shea (Winnipeg Blue Bombers)
The most secure job in the CFL comes from Mike O’Shea, who is the longest tenured coach in the league who is entering his 10th season as head coach for the Bombers. They have won two Grey Cups and appeared in four straight from 2019 through last year. There aren’t any concerns with O’Shea as he is the face of the franchise and has made them a championship-caliber team.
