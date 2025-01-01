Saskatchewan Roughriders Extend Herdman-Reed Brothers
Brotherly love is being shown in Saskatchewan as the Roughriders secure two of their top special teams defenders for the 2025 season.
On New Year's Eve, Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed had their contracts extended to stay with the Roughriders. Jordan will be entering his fourth non-consecutive season with the team while Justin returns for his fifth season in the green and white uniforms.
In his first season with the Riders, Jordan made eight tackles on special teams in 13 games. He was previously with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023 where he made 10 tackles. The Riders had him on the roster in 2021 and 2022 after he was selected by the BC Lions in the sixth round of the 2017 CFL Draft.
Justin has made 51 total tackles in 40 games with Saskatchewan dating back to 2021. He was also selected in the 2017 CFL Draft, but in the seventh round by the Toronto Argonauts. In 30 games with the Argos, Justin made 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Saskatchewan had its best season since 2021, finishing with a 9-8-1 record and making it to the West Finals where the Riders lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Herdman-Reed brothers will look to help the Riders continue their success in 2025 and take the next step to the Grey Cup.
