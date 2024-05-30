Saskatchewan Roughriders Quarterback Rotation Remains Unsettled
When new Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace first took the job, he made it known that Trevor Harris was going to be the starting quarterback. That appeared to never be a problem, but. there were questions about how the team would handle the backup quarterback position.
Harris got hurt in the fifth game of the season last year which derailed a 3-1 start for the Riders. That left Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala taking over the rest of the season which resulted in a 6-12 finish. The two quarterbacks combined for 3,684 yards with 14 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.
Fine remained on the team in the offseason as he threw five touchdowns to three interceptions, but Dolegala moved to the BC Lions. Shea Patterson was with the Riders last year and remains. Saskatchewan also has Antonio Pipkin and Jack Coan fighting for roster spots.
After two preseason games, the battle for the backup job appears to be between Fine and Patterson who each played well in last week’s 28-27 win over the Edmonton Elks. Patterson threw for 80 yards and rushed for 11, while Fine completed 82% of his passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Mace has not decided on the No. 2 guy as it has been a challenge to pick between the two.
“Things are still rolling,” Mace said via Regina Leader-Post. “They’re making it tough on us. They’re competing their tails off.”
If fans are going off experience, Fine would have the upper hand as he has played in Saskatchewan since 2021 with 32 games under his belt. While speaking on the SportsCage on Monday, legendary Riders signal caller Darian Durant was impressed with Fine's efficiency last week but wants him to elevate his game.
I think for a guy in his position ... who's had some real game experience, you just want to see him take that next step. And I am not sure if he (Fine) showed that.- Former Riders QB Darian Durant
With Harris at age 37, it’s important for the Riders to not only find a quarterback who is prepared to step in this season, but a guy who can step up in the future. Those questions may not be answered until the regular season begins as it will be a topic of discussion going past training camp.
The Riders finished preseason play with two wins as they focus on Week 1’s regular season matchup with the Edmonton Elks.
