Second-Half Turnovers Doom Hamilton Tiger-Cats Against Saskatchewan Roughriders
While last week’s matchup took until the game's last play to decide a winner, the Saskatchewan Roughriders took care of business in their home opener with a 36-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Saskatchewan raced to an 18-0 lead and never looked back. The biggest storyline from the game was the Riders losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris, who left the game late in the second quarter with a lower leg injury and was replaced by Shea Patterson for the rest of the match. Despite the injury, Saskatchewan moved to 3-0 in the season for the first time since 2021.
Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell struggled with four turnovers in the second half, and the offense only racked up 272 yards. Penalties were an issue for Hamilton, with 11 for 99 yards as the team fell to 0-3 on the year.
3 Takeaways from Riders Win Over Tiger-Cats
1. Mitchell Hits a Bump on the Road with Four Turnovers
There have been a lot of issues with the Tiger-Cats' receiving core, especially inconsistency and dropped passes. Mitchell’s performance was impressive at the start of the season, with some believing he was turning a corner from last year. That didn’t last long, as he finished with 295 yards passing with two majors and four turnovers on Sunday. Whether Mitchell can figure out his chemistry issues with wide receiver Tim White or how to cut down on turnovers will determine if Hamilton can bounce back.
2. Saskatchewan Defense Steps Up in Harris’ Absence
Roughriders fans were rightfully concerned when Harris went down with a lower leg injury, worrying momentum might shift in Hamilton’s direction. The defense of Saskatchewan stepped up and supported Patterson with four takeaways and two sacks by Charbel Dabire. There will be questions about the Riders offense with Harris injured, but the defense gets praise in the win.
3. Harris’ Injury Causes Concern
After the third quarter began, Harris was seen walking onto the field with a brace on his left knee, looking like he was coming back in. Mitchell’s fumble in the red zone in the third quarter resulted in Mace keeping Patterson in. Patterson rushed for a touchdown but only completed 40% of his passes. With the bye coming at the right time, Harris could have time to heal and hit the field in two weeks.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
Saskatchewan Roughriders Bye Week
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.