SI.com's CFL 2024 Post Week 8 Power Rankings: East Sweeps West, Ottawa Continues Climb Upward, Alouettes Soar Back
The pecking order remains the same at the conclusion of Week 8 in the CFL 2024 season. However, with four CFL teams set to play back-to-back games in the next two weeks, the full picture will become much clearer as the midway point of the season approaches.
Let's delve into how CFL teams stack up heading into Week 9.
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1 last week)
6-1, 20-16 home victory over Saskatchewan
Without superstar quarterback Cody Fajardo, the Montreal Alouettes showed their championship mettle, battling back at home from a 16-3 deficit to outscore Saskatchewan 17-0 in the second half.
Third-stringer Davis Alexander spearheaded the Alouette rally. The former Portland State signal-caller had never thrown a touchdown pass in his first two seasons in Canada, only attempting 21 passes in spot duty. But off the bench against the Riders, Alexander completed 12 consecutive throws and finished the game 15-of-18 on pass attempts for 178 yards with two passing scores.
With Fajardo on the shelf for potentially six games with a hamstring injury, Alexander will try to maintain the hot hand as the Alouettes get set to play a home-and-home series against Hamilton, starting with a Friday night matchup in the Hammer.
2. BC Lions (No. 2 last week)
5-2, 25-24 road loss to Calgary in Week 7
The Lions leaped back into first place in the West during their bye week as they watched rival Saskatchewan succumb to a comeback rally in Montreal.
The Leos' two losses this season have come away from BC Place. Coming off the bye, they'll play back-to-back road games, starting with a Thursday night tilt at Winnipeg.
3. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 4 last week)
5-2, 33-6 home win over Calgary
The Redblacks sent a statement on Friday, putting together arguably the team's best overall performance in years. Bob Dyce's squad dominated a Calgary team that just came off a huge victory over BC. Ottawa's well-rounded efforts, coupled with the emergence of new superstars such as Kalil Pimpleton, have the Redblacks unbeaten in the Nation's Capital this season.
With each passing week, Ottawa's confidence level continues to grow. The Redblacks have already surpassed their win total from a year ago. Ottawa looks like a genuine contender for the first time in a long time. They'll get a bye week to rest on their laurels before playing at home against the Riders in Week 10.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 3 last week)
5-2, 20-16 road loss to Montreal
For one half of play last Thursday, it appeared that Saskatchewan would be able to continue riding its defense to another victory while the team's low octane offense functioned with a better-safe-than-sorry approach.
But there was plenty of sorrow as the Roughriders let a two-score lead slip away in Montreal. Corey Mace has done a great job flipping the switch on Saskatchewan's culture this season, and his defense has progressively gotten better, but without quarterback Trevor Harris at the helm, the Riders won't reach their full potential.
The Roughriders will regroup and head back to Regina, where the team is unbeaten this year, as they welcome in winless Edmonton.
5. Toronto Argonauts (No. 6 last week)
4-3, 16-14 overtime win over Winnipeg
Toronto broadcaster Mike Hogan aptly quoted a popular saying from the late great Argos legend Peter Martin: "Even if it's an ugly baby, someone has to take it home."
The quote thoroughly sums up Toronto's Week 8 victory over Winnipeg. The Argos, who barely generated 200 yards of offense, found a way to win, thanks to some advantageous plays falling in their favor. Some were created, others inherited from an uncharacteristically giving Bombers team.
As another famous quote states, "You are what your record says you are." It may not feel inspiring after seven games, but at 4-3, Toronto is at the pace of where many expected them to be at this point with superstar Chad Kelly.
The Argonauts are slated for back-to-back duels with Calgary the next two weekends before a second bye week arrives, along with perhaps a league M.O.P.
6. Calgary Stampeders (No. 5 last week)
3-4, 33-6 road loss to Ottawa
If you must, chalk it up to an emotional letdown or physical fatigue after playing four straight barnburners. Regardless, the Stamps were stomped out by Ottawa in their worst performance of the season.
Calgary was thoroughly outmatched in every respect against an inspired Redblacks squad.
Dave Dickenson's crew will try to recharge their batteries as they head home for the start of a two-game series with Toronto this Sunday.
7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 7 last week)
2-6, 16-14 overtime loss to Toronto
A week after only scoring nine points against Saskatchewan, the once mighty Bombers offense generated only one touchdown and 14 points in a blunder-filled loss at BMO Field.
The Blue Bombers, who have a habit of finding ways to manufacture wins over the years, have reversed that trend in 2024. The new abnormal for Winnipeg has even reached coach Mike O'Shea, who cost his team a victory by putting on his overthinking cap in an ill-fated third-and-one decision with victory within Winnipeg's grasp.
If it's any consolation for those who are still denial about the Bombers current state, Winnipeg is only two points behind the pace for what would be the final playoff spot out West. They can start to right the ongoing wrongs of 2024 by beating BC at home on Thursday evening.
8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 9 last week)
2-5, 44-28 road victory over Edmonton
A year ago, it was Hamilton who had the dishonor of being the first team defeated by Edmonton, after the Elks started their regular season at 0-9. The Ti-Cats made sure they didn't suffer the same fate again, thanks to a rejuvenated Bo Levi Mitchell, who is having his best season in five years. The future CFL Hall of Famer carved up the Elks defense, throwing for five touchdowns and over 300 yards in a vintage performance.
With all three East rivals winning in Week 8, Hamilton needed a victory to keep pace. It'll tackle the East's top team Montreal in consecutive weeks, starting at home Friday.
9. Edmonton Elks (No. 8 last week)
0-7, 44-28 home loss to Hamilton
After weeks of losing nothing but close games, the Elks played like a defeated team in Week 8, getting trampled by the Tiger-Cats for three quarters at home.
For some unknown reason, the Elks have been stubbornly reluctant to hitch their hopes to the ultra-talented Tre Ford, a player who gave them life late against Hamilton, scoring 20 fourth-quarter points to make things respectable. It's time for Edmonton to right the wrong they made by not running with Ford from the outset.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
