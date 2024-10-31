The Markcast Podcast: CFL 2024 Playoffs Preview!!!
The CFL 2024 playoffs are finally here! We went LIVE alongside Jason Hussey and SI's Anthony Miller to recap the 2024 CFL season, look ahead to the CFL playoffs and react to the news coming out from the end of the CFL 2024 regular season.
Randy Ambrosie is stepping down as commissioner, leaving a mixed legacy as the figurehead who led the Canadian Football League through COVID and launched the CFL Global Initiative. We talk through his legacy and what the future holds for the next CFL commissioner.
We recapped the news from the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks' end-of-season press conferences, including Tre Ford's future and the coaching staff that remains in Calgary heading into the off-season.
Finally, we look ahead to both the CFL West Division semi-finals, which sees the BC Lions heading to Saskatchewan, and the CFL East Division semi-finals which features the Toronto Argonauts hosting the Ottawa Redblacks. We preview and prognosticate the results of both matchups and predict what the different potential division finals might look like with the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers standing by awaiting the winners from both CFL semi-division finals.
Many pundits with eyes on the CFL see Saskatchewan, led by a robust defense, as the likely winner over BC, especially with home advantage at Mosaic Stadium. In the East, Toronto is expected to hold strong against Ottawa, whose road performance has been lackluster.
Join us next week as we look ahead to the CFL finals, then be sure to either view our show LIVE in person or on YouTube as we will be on-site for the CFL's 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver the weekend of November 17.
CFL 2024 Postseason:
Sat, Nov. 2 at 3:00 p.m. — East Semi-Final (Ottawa REDBLACKS at Toronto Argonauts)
Sat, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. — West Semi-Final (BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders)
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.