The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 11 Results + Reactions! Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 11
We are BACK to recap and react to CFL Week 11, plus run down all of the major news coming out of the Canadian Football League at the midway point of the season.
CFL Week 11 saw Nathan Rourke's long-awaited and lackluster return to an already struggling BC Lions team that found themselves at the wrong end of another near-shutout at the hands of the surging Winnipeg Blue Bombers defense. The storyline all week heading into the game was "Kid Canada's" return to the Leos in an attempt to get them over the hump in a year in which the city of Vancouver will be hosting the 111th Grey Cup. As the team, specifically the defense, continues to get exposed — they dropped yet another in-division game to the Bombers — we have lots of thoughts and insights coming out of the biggest storyline thus far in the 2024 CFL season.
Former Edmonton Elks Head Coach Chris Jones has found himself "advising" another poor defense team in the Hamilton TiCats and the former Edmonton Elks have a new owner in Larry Thompson. There are also a couple of big homecomings to the Canadian Football League as Chad Kelly returns to the Toronto Argonauts under center and Austin Mack returns to the Montreal Alouettes from his recent stint in the NFL.
We also discuss the remaining CFL Week 11 games, including the Ottawa Redblacks at the Calgary Stampeders, the Montreal Alouettes at the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Edmonton Elks at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the BC Lions.
